Pérez-Reverte va a por lana y sale trasquilado: el zasca de la Policía al escritor tras su crítica por un tuit

"¿Una Policía Nacional que intenta que los ciudadanos la tomen en serio puede escribir 'nosotrxs' en un twit [sic] oficial sobre un asunto tan importante como éste?... ¿O se devalúa y ridiculiza así el propio mensaje?". Es la pregunta que ha lanzado al aire Arturo Pérez-Reverte esta tarde en la red social Twitter.

El escritor cuestionaba el uso del idioma en una campaña contra la violencia machista en la que la Policía utiliza el lenguaje inclusivo. "#CuentaConNosotrxs", se puede leer en el mensaje de la cuenta oficial del cuerpo de las fuerzas de seguridad del estado.

Lo que probablemente no se esperaba el miembro de la Real Academia Española (RAE) es que el zasca le volviese tan rápido. La Policía ha contestado a Pérez-Reverte utilizando su propia medicina: con la lengua española.

"Gracias, Arturo. Tomamos nota para próximos 'tuits'", han escrito. Al mensaje han adjuntado un pantallazo de la página web de la RAE en la que aparece la forma correcta de escribir el término: tuit y no twit cómo había señalado Pérez-Reverte en un primer mensaje.
