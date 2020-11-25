Diario Público
Twitter Cachondeo en Twitter con las últimas declaraciones de García Egea sobre Ayuso: "¿Pero qué fuma esta gente?"

En un intento por defender la gestión de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, su compañero de filas, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, se ha aventurado hasta a avanzar lo que a su juicio pasará en el futuro gracias a "la gestión que han hecho los gobiernos del PP".

"Creo que dentro de 50 años, gracias a la gestión que han hecho los gobiernos del PP y el buen recuerdo que tendrán de ella, los ciudadanos pedirán que se cambie el nombre de Isabel Zendal por el nombre de Isabel Díaz Ayuso", ha espetado Egea, ni corto ni perezoso.

Las reacciones de los tuiteros no se han hecho esperar. Muchos han aprovechado para hacer todo tipo de bromas con el disparate sin olvidar las deficiencias en la gestión de la pandemia de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Así las cosas, los tuiteros han propuesto desde otros nombres para el hospital de pandemias, hasta maneras alternativas de llamar el escudo de Madrid. También bautizar España como "Ayusistán".