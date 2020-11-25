En un intento por defender la gestión de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, su compañero de filas, el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, se ha aventurado hasta a avanzar lo que a su juicio pasará en el futuro gracias a "la gestión que han hecho los gobiernos del PP".
"Creo que dentro de 50 años, gracias a la gestión que han hecho los gobiernos del PP y el buen recuerdo que tendrán de ella, los ciudadanos pedirán que se cambie el nombre de Isabel Zendal por el nombre de Isabel Díaz Ayuso", ha espetado Egea, ni corto ni perezoso.
Las reacciones de los tuiteros no se han hecho esperar. Muchos han aprovechado para hacer todo tipo de bromas con el disparate sin olvidar las deficiencias en la gestión de la pandemia de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Así las cosas, los tuiteros han propuesto desde otros nombres para el hospital de pandemias, hasta maneras alternativas de llamar el escudo de Madrid. También bautizar España como "Ayusistán".
https://t.co/IM2UkBvEIa pic.twitter.com/wFN0BoLvYY
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) November 25, 2020
Hospital Diaz Ayuso Almeida Ramoncín Rocío Piso
— Presupuesto00 (@Presupuesto01) November 25, 2020
Es más, yo creo que España debería pasar a llamarse Ayusistán. pic.twitter.com/Ji2nDTHI4g
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) November 24, 2020
¿Pero qué fuma esta gente? ???? https://t.co/vR4OTf3R5U
— Ivanjode (@Ivanjode) November 24, 2020
El escudo de Madrid pasará a ser "La Ayuso y el madroño".
— Funderelele. (@Funderelele) November 24, 2020
Hospital Sin Médicos Doble Sobrecoste Contratos a Dedo Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Lo veo. https://t.co/FgbZaf9ex2
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) November 24, 2020
En 50 años el Hospital de Pandemias se llamará
(colaboración de @acompanado_el )
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Presidenta cuqui fake ???? (@Idiazaquso) November 24, 2020
