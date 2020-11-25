Diario Público
Twitter El comentario de un tuitero en la comparecencia del presidente de Andalucía que arrasa en las redes

Domingo. Comparecencia solemne del presidente de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno, sobre la situación de la pandemia del coronavirus y sobre las restricciones vigentes para tratar de frenar los contagios. Un acto que se retransmite en directo en varias plataformas, entre ellas Periscope.

La Junta anuncia la prórroga hasta el próximo 10 de diciembre de las medidas, entre las cuales se encuentra el cierre perimetral de la Comunidad y de los municipios.

En ese momento, en Periscope, los tuiteros comentan el directo. Y entre todos los comentarios destaca (y mucho) uno de un tuitero llamado @JM_Anguas. Es el siguiente: "Juarmaaa dejame salir a ver a la parienta q es del pueblo de al laooo y estoy kaninooo".

Un tuitero capturó el instante y lo compartió en las redes con este mensaje: "Todos con este muchacho del comentario".

Efectivamente el momento puede verse en la retransimisión de la Junta, en el minuto 3.34.

Su tuit se ha hecho tremendamente viral en las últimas horas, con miles de retuits y de reacciones. El propio joven que hizo el comentario ha insistido después:

En las redes, el cachondeo se ha abierto camino:
