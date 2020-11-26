Diario Público
Televisión El lapsus de Vicente Vallés que ha llenado las redes de carcajadas

Por

Es lo que pasa con los lapsus, que llegan cuando menos te lo esperas. Ya le ha pasado a Martínez-Almeida (y Cifuentes pagó el pato), le pasó a Zapatero cuando habló de "follar" ante Medvédev y le pasó a Rajoy cuando... bueno, a Rajoy le pasaba casi a diario.

Ahora le ha pasado al presentador del informativo Noticias 2 en Antena 3, Vicente Vallés. Hablaba de las cifras de muertes y contagios por coronavirus, cuando llegó el momento...

Vallés quería decir "guardia" pero en lugar de eso dijo algo parecido a "guarra" o "guarda". Por no hablar de que antes había dicho "1.200 contagios nuevos" cuando en su pantalla ponía "10.222".

En las redes sociales, lo de "no se quiere bajar la guarra" ha triunfado y hay miles de reacciones, la mayoría partiéndose de risa:
