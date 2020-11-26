Es lo que pasa con los lapsus, que llegan cuando menos te lo esperas. Ya le ha pasado a Martínez-Almeida (y Cifuentes pagó el pato), le pasó a Zapatero cuando habló de "follar" ante Medvédev y le pasó a Rajoy cuando... bueno, a Rajoy le pasaba casi a diario.
Ahora le ha pasado al presentador del informativo Noticias 2 en Antena 3, Vicente Vallés. Hablaba de las cifras de muertes y contagios por coronavirus, cuando llegó el momento...
"No se quiere bajar la guarra" SOCRRO QUE MEO HAHAHAAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/vYnwq0Uh3o
— ???????????????????????????????????????? FINE LINE (@paperplanesH) November 25, 2020
Vallés quería decir "guardia" pero en lugar de eso dijo algo parecido a "guarra" o "guarda". Por no hablar de que antes había dicho "1.200 contagios nuevos" cuando en su pantalla ponía "10.222".
En las redes sociales, lo de "no se quiere bajar la guarra" ha triunfado y hay miles de reacciones, la mayoría partiéndose de risa:
Vicente Vallés acaba de decir sin querer "no se quiere bajar la guarra" pic.twitter.com/i3KQN4QXJq
— David Insua (@CataDeCambridge) November 25, 2020
Vamos allá, Vicente. pic.twitter.com/bK9WpLxOAT
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) November 25, 2020
La guarra jajajaja decidme que habéis visto las noticias con Vicente Vallés.
— Dani Ortega ????️???? (@daniorteca) November 25, 2020
Vicente Valles: con el covid no se puede bajar la guarra... guardia.
Yo: pic.twitter.com/zO3m1mAceo
— Lennyi (@Lennyocanya) November 25, 2020
AJJAJAJAJAJAJAAJAJAJJAAJAJAJA
— › ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ‹ (@sweetcrexturee) November 25, 2020
Joer, en un minuto dio para un programa entero de meteduras de pata ????
— gud ????????????✊ #IAmAntifa (@Gud10Gud) November 25, 2020
Vicente Vallés diciendo que no podemos bajar la guarra frente al corona virus. Me ha hecho el día
— Nat ????☃️???? (@MadeinWesteros) November 25, 2020
