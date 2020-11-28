"¿Es una obra de teatro del colegio?": cachondeo en Twitter por las imágenes de Trump en la Casa Blanca con una mesa enana

El todavía presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha querido lanzar un mensaje a la población estadounidense en el Día de Acción de Gracias a través de un vídeo. La perspectiva no parecía la óptima cuando la cámara enfocaba una mesa y una silla vacía, pero tras la llegada de Trump toda sospecha ha quedado confirmada por los usuarios de Twitter: la mesa parecía de juguete.

El momento ha sido tan comentado en las redes que los usuarios han creado el hashtag #TinyDesk (pequeño escritorio), llegándose a preguntar si el presidente estaba en una obra de teatro del colegio. Incluso distintos medios internacionales han recogido las imágenes. Además, los navegantes de Twitter han preferido no desaprovechar la situación y han sacado toda su artillería creativa con el presidente Trump y su monísimo escritorio.

