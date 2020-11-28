El 25 de noviembre fue una jornada intensa en redes sociales. El día contra la violencia machista se vio eclipsado por la muerte del jugador de fútbol argentino Diego Armando Maradona.
El colectivo feminista encontró en esta realidad una trágica ironía, puesto que Maradona fue acusado de pegar a su entonces pareja Rocío Oliva a raíz de una grabación.
Así que durante la gala de premios organizada por Gaztea, la artista Izaro Andrés salió al escenario y no dudó en hacer una crítica a lo sucedido.
"La llevamos clara si nos viola o nos pega un futbolista famoso", dice como conclusión la cantante y compositora, que acaba señalando que la lucha feminista es necesaria por situaciones así, donde muchos usuarios obviaron ese caso de posible violencia machista del astro argentino.
Hemen azpitituluekin.
Aquí con subtítulos.
Me alegra el movimiento.
Gora borroka feminista
???? pic.twitter.com/3uQHqJZ9Ae
— Izaro Andres (@IzaroAndres) November 27, 2020
