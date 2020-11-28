Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "La llevamos clara si nos viola o nos pega un futbolista famoso": el aplaudido discurso de la artista Izaro Andres tras la muerte de Maradona

Por

El 25 de noviembre fue una jornada intensa en redes sociales. El día contra la violencia machista se vio eclipsado por la muerte del jugador de fútbol argentino Diego Armando Maradona.

El colectivo feminista encontró en esta realidad una trágica ironía, puesto que Maradona fue acusado de pegar a su entonces pareja Rocío Oliva a raíz de una grabación.

Así que durante la gala de premios organizada por Gaztea, la artista Izaro Andrés salió al escenario y no dudó en hacer una crítica a lo sucedido.

"La llevamos clara si nos viola o nos pega un futbolista famoso", dice como conclusión la cantante y compositora, que acaba señalando que la lucha feminista es necesaria por situaciones así, donde muchos usuarios obviaron ese caso de posible violencia machista del astro argentino.
En este artículo