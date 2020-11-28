"Y preguntan por qué todo su personal termina en Alemania...": una periodista británica, en shock al ver cuánto cobra un sanitario público en España

La diferencia retributiva del sector sanitario en España respecto a otros países de Europa siempre ha sido motivo de polémica y enfado desde protestas como la Marea Blanca.
Las diferencias entre el sector público y privado o las desigualdades que solo se pueden compensar a través de horas extra siempre han estado sobre la mesa.
El último capítulo de este drama ha tenido lugar en Twitter, donde una médico residente publicó su sueldo sin pluses. Una cifra que tuvo un inmediato eco en una periodista británica, que al verlo, fue contundente: "Y España pregunta por qué todo su increíble personal médico termina en Alemania, Reino Unido, Suiza..."
Spanish doctor doing her residency earns €1,278 in a month. And Spain asks why all their amazing medical staff end up in Germany, U.K., Switzerland ... https://t.co/RDNEiRZrG6
— Jennifer O'Mahony (@jaomahony) November 26, 2020
Aquí el complemento de guardias (75h ese mes, con lo que menos de 10€ netos la hora) pic.twitter.com/jx2bwOz2jj
— Dra DepriMIRda (@diskius) November 24, 2020
La médica posteriomente incluye una pequeña reflexión sobre la precariedad de su empleo: "Si te gusta llegar a final de mes con 19€ en la cuenta, ¡este es tu sitio!".
Si te gusta llegar a final de mes con 19€ en la cuenta, este es tu sitio!
— Dra DepriMIRda (@diskius) November 24, 2020
