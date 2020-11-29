"Jesús, úsame": el divertido (y escalofriante) hilo de Twitter que trae lo mejor de la música religiosa

Partiendo de la década de los años 60, un usuario de Twitter ha publicado un interesante hilo que mezcla música, religión y hay quien diría que, tal vez, algo de costumbrismo. Los álbumes de gospel que aparecen en la publicación, y que parten del título Jesús, úsame, no solo reflejan el fantástico estilismo de la época, sino que también vienen acompañados de títulos y nombres más que reseñables, como, por ejemplo, Las Chicas del Evangelio y Los Hombres de la Leche Santa.
Si hay algo interesante en este hilo, son los títulos y nombres de los artistas que, en un amago de despiste o de picaresca, llevaron a cabo creaciones difíciles de olvidar, y no precisamente por el ritmo de sus canciones. Eso sí, las traducciones y el estilismo son oro.
ved su cara en sueños
me encanta que el de la izquierda tenga cara de pensar "Jo, yo si que lo peto, no como estos pringaos" con su cuello bordado, su cadenaca, sus anillacos, su FLEQUILLO
Desde las más jóvenes hasta las hermanas "cantarinas"; y es que, cuando se trata de cantarle al Señor, parece que nadie quiere quedarse atrás.
abandonamos el gospel anabaptistaluterano-of-the-seventh-day para mostrar algo del bonito género de "monjas cantarinas"
