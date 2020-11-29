Diario Público
"Jesús, úsame": el divertido (y escalofriante) hilo de Twitter que trae lo mejor de la música religiosa

Jesus, use me - The Faith Tones
Partiendo de la década de los años 60, un usuario de Twitter ha publicado un interesante hilo que mezcla música, religión y hay quien diría que, tal vez, algo de costumbrismo. Los álbumes de gospel que aparecen en la publicación, y que parten del título Jesús, úsame, no solo reflejan el fantástico estilismo de la época, sino que también vienen acompañados de títulos y nombres más que reseñables, como, por ejemplo, Las Chicas del Evangelio y Los Hombres de la Leche Santa.

Si hay algo interesante en este hilo, son los títulos y nombres de los artistas que, en un amago de despiste o de picaresca, llevaron a cabo creaciones difíciles de olvidar, y no precisamente por el ritmo de sus canciones. Eso sí, las traducciones y el estilismo son oro.

Desde las más jóvenes hasta las hermanas "cantarinas"; y es que, cuando se trata de cantarle al Señor, parece que nadie quiere quedarse atrás.