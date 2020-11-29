El comienzo de la campaña de Navidad ya ha traído las primeras imágenes en redes sociales de las calles de algunas ciudades de España abarrotadas a pesar de la pandemia, o al menos eso se percibe por las imágenes.
Tanto el centro de Madrid como el de Málaga entre otros, han sido objeto de críticas en redes sociales. El Gobierno ya ha recomendado limitar las reuniones familiares a seis personas, para que la Navidad pase sin que eso suponga un nuevo rebrote de coronavirus.
Así estaba esta tarde la calle Preciados de Madrid, entre Callao y la Puerta del Sol, abarrotada de gente a pesar de las recomendaciones de mantener la distancia de seguridad y evitar aglomeraciones https://t.co/kexLLsITtm ???? pic.twitter.com/W9Anzp51vz
— Europa Press (@europapress) November 28, 2020
Aglomeraciones en las principales zonas comerciales del país en el primer fin de semana 'navideño' y de compras https://t.co/Vcea55EKg9
— RTVE Noticias (@rtvenoticias) November 29, 2020
Las redes se han llenado de imágenes criticando las concentraciones de Madrid o Málaga https://t.co/xq5sw7Xxp6
— La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) November 29, 2020
El malestar también se mezcló con las bromas, que vieron en estas imágenes espacio para bromear, a pesar de la preocupación porque la pandemia vuelva a descontrolarse.
En esa foto de la calle Preciados puede verse a la curva volviéndose loca. pic.twitter.com/YesXFy1BrK
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) November 29, 2020
¿En qué UCI vais a celebrar la Nochebuena este año? https://t.co/ZznCWX7gli
— Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) November 28, 2020
—Señora Ayuso ¿por qué se ha gastado más del doble de lo presupuestado en un hospital que no es necesario?
—Bueno, si todo sale según lo planeado, será necesario.
—¿Qué planes son esos?
—A ver cómo te lo cuento... pic.twitter.com/KpwNmCNkyv
— Pelícano manchú ????☠️ ???????? (@Mortimer_Fu) November 29, 2020
¡Madre mía el aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas! pic.twitter.com/L4WO1Rxcc9
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) November 28, 2020
