Twitter "¿En qué UCI vais a celebrar la Nochebuena este año?": críticas en redes tras algunas imágenes de las calles llenas por la Navidad

El comienzo de la campaña de Navidad ya ha traído las primeras imágenes en redes sociales de las calles de algunas ciudades de España abarrotadas a pesar de la pandemia, o al menos eso se percibe por las imágenes.

Tanto el centro de Madrid como el de Málaga entre otros, han sido objeto de críticas en redes sociales. El Gobierno ya ha recomendado limitar las reuniones familiares a seis personas, para que la Navidad pase sin que eso suponga un nuevo rebrote de coronavirus.

El malestar también se mezcló con las bromas, que vieron en estas imágenes espacio para bromear, a pesar de la preocupación porque la pandemia vuelva a descontrolarse.
