La política española es una auténtica caja de sorpresas, pero la europea parece que también. El otro día conocimos la dimisión de un eurodiputado del partido de Orban, Jozsef Szájer, tras ser 'cazado' en una orgía gay en Bruselas. Lo curioso radica no sólo en que ignorara las restricciones por la pandemia, sino que también intentó escapar y después alegó inmunidad. Pero es que además, Szájer pertenece a un partido ultraderechista y homófobo que está bloqueando el fondo de recuperación europeo de 750.000 millones y que es conocido por su intransigencia con el colectivo LGTB.
Y cuando parecía que nada podía sorprender más, varios medios han acuñado el término de "orgías rivales". Y es que, según la agencia EFE, el organizador de la citada orgía señaló a sus "competidores" en la organización de "eventos" similares como los culpables de la llamada a la policía para, en su opinión, "atraer a más hombres a sus propias fiestas" en detrimento de las suyas.
El concepto de orgías rivales, unido a lo de que acudan políticos ultraderechistas ha fascinado a los tuiteros:
El concepto de "orgías rivales" es lo mejor que me ha pasado en este año. pic.twitter.com/IZhRP6h6Ce
— Follaldre (@follaldre) December 2, 2020
Esta noche en equipo de investigación:
"Orgías rivales" pic.twitter.com/gfcBvuxPda
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) December 2, 2020
Orgías nazis gays rivales.
Un mes queda todavía de 2020. Un mes. pic.twitter.com/0mGGfAQnFE
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) December 2, 2020
- Y Josefa ¿Ya no viene?
- Se pasó al grupo de orgías rivales. pic.twitter.com/zfP0WvgL40
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) December 2, 2020
Quedarte embarazada en el fuego cruzado entre orgías rivales
— Ache (Burghaleesi, madre de Gamones) (@soyneonormal) December 2, 2020
Orgías Rivales.
La banda de los dildos gigantes contra los terribles fisteros nocturnos.
Un combate a muerte.
— crow (@crow_ley) December 2, 2020
-Excelencia, le traigo el catalogo de orgías de la próxima temporada.
-Veamos, veamos. pic.twitter.com/XtRP7WHpxG
— Jesus P.M. (@JesusJPM) December 3, 2020
-A ver, los del fondo!!! De qué orgía sois?!? pic.twitter.com/YZt1Cpfnb8
— The Raven (@the_raven77) December 3, 2020
Resultar herido en una pelea entre bandas rivales de orgías en Bruselas.
— Super Falete ???????? (@SuperFalete) December 2, 2020
- ¿Tú alegrar de venir a orgía rival?
- Pufff! Ha sido la mejor de mi vida!Estoy deseando repetir. pic.twitter.com/ZVVFIfFZ0v
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) December 3, 2020
Se tenía que decir… y se dijo. pic.twitter.com/81baa9UcpA
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) December 3, 2020
"Orgías rivales". pic.twitter.com/EQbFjSN119
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) December 3, 2020
"Esta sí que va a ser una orgía como Dios manda" pic.twitter.com/B6hmaxAyHC
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) December 3, 2020
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) December 3, 2020 - Santi, para la orgía te quitas el casco, eh. Jeje! pic.twitter.com/goL3gFV84Z — Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) December 3, 2020 - Musi, no formarás parte de una orgía rival, no? pic.twitter.com/torFhjJF71 — Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) December 3, 2020 Me pregunto cómo compiten las orgías rivales, si habrá fase de grupos o simplemente es algo grupal. — Txema Pinedo (@TxemaPinedo) December 3, 2020 Un West Side Story con bandas rivales de orgías. pic.twitter.com/ktRTnm4N5W — Paula Púa (@pppua) December 3, 2020 Pelea de bandas de orgías gays rivales pic.twitter.com/6rizx4rAfO — Supel Latón ???? (@Supel_Laton) December 2, 2020 Hospital de pandemias de día, zona habilitada para orgías rivales de noche. — Kikolo (@kikolo777) December 2, 2020
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) December 3, 2020
- Santi, para la orgía te quitas el casco, eh. Jeje! pic.twitter.com/goL3gFV84Z
— Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) December 3, 2020
- Musi, no formarás parte de una orgía rival, no? pic.twitter.com/torFhjJF71
— Bufff!. (@TTuiteroman) December 3, 2020
Me pregunto cómo compiten las orgías rivales, si habrá fase de grupos o simplemente es algo grupal.
— Txema Pinedo (@TxemaPinedo) December 3, 2020
Un West Side Story con bandas rivales de orgías. pic.twitter.com/ktRTnm4N5W
— Paula Púa (@pppua) December 3, 2020
Pelea de bandas de orgías gays rivales pic.twitter.com/6rizx4rAfO
— Supel Latón ???? (@Supel_Laton) December 2, 2020
Hospital de pandemias de día, zona habilitada para orgías rivales de noche.
— Kikolo (@kikolo777) December 2, 2020
