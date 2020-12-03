Diario Público
Twitter "Orgías rivales" con ultraderechistas, el concepto que ha hecho explotar la cabeza de los tuiteros

La política española es una auténtica caja de sorpresas, pero la europea parece que también. El otro día conocimos la dimisión de un eurodiputado del partido de Orban, Jozsef Szájer, tras ser 'cazado' en una orgía gay en Bruselas. Lo curioso radica no sólo en que ignorara las restricciones por la pandemia, sino que también intentó escapar y después alegó inmunidad. Pero es que además, Szájer pertenece a un partido ultraderechista y homófobo que está bloqueando el fondo de recuperación europeo de 750.000 millones y que es conocido por su intransigencia con el colectivo LGTB.

Y cuando parecía que nada podía sorprender más, varios medios han acuñado el término de "orgías rivales". Y es que, según la agencia EFE, el organizador de la citada orgía señaló a sus "competidores" en la organización de "eventos" similares como los culpables de la llamada a la policía para, en su opinión, "atraer a más hombres a sus propias fiestas" en detrimento de las suyas.

El concepto de orgías rivales, unido a lo de que acudan políticos ultraderechistas ha fascinado a los tuiteros:

