Dos noticias se entienden mejor juntas: el 'ABC', en contra de la jornada de 40 horas hace un siglo y en contra de la de 32 ahora

El debate sobre la reducción de la jornada laboral a 32 horas semanales está encima de la mesa. El partido de Íñigo Errejón, Más País, es el principal valedor de esta idea.
Sin embargo, a parte de la derecha española no parece gustar ese concepto de mejorar los derechos laborales de los trabajadores. Esto no parece ninguna novedad si se echa un vistazo a los archivos del ABC.
Así lo ha demostrado el político Hugo Martínez Abarca, que ha comparado el titular del periódico del grupo Vocento sobre la jornada de 32 horas con las informaciones que se publicaron en a principios del siglo XX, cuando el Ejecutivo de entonces, debatía la idea de legislar para implementar la actual jornada laboral de 40 horas.
"Esto es muy revelador", escribe Martínez Abarca. "ABC hoy oponiéndose a la jornada de 32h porque es una quimera. ABC ayer oponiéndose a la jornada de 40h porque es una idea de perturbadores que no va a traer nada bueno".
Esto es muy revelador:
Foto 1: ABC hoy oponiéndose a la jornada de 32h porque es una quimera.
Foto 2: ABC ayer oponiéndose a la jornada de 40h porque es una idea de perturbadores que no va a traer nada bueno. pic.twitter.com/iHNqZiCxGn
— Hugo Martínez Abarca ???????????? (@hugomabarca) December 5, 2020
