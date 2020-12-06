Diario Público
"Todo atado": los tuiteros recuerdan el vídeo en el que Suárez confiesa que no sometió a referéndum la monarquía porque perdía en las encuestas

Adolfo Suárez en la entrevista.
Adolfo Suárez en la entrevista. - Twitter
Este domingo 6 de diciembre, Día de la Constitución española, el tuitero @PaloMM ha recordado un vídeo en el que el expresidente del Gobierno Adolfo Suárez declara que incluyó las palabras de "Rey" y "Monarquía" en la carta magna para que en el referéndum popular de ratificación saliera adelante.

De esta manera, confirmaría a los gobiernos extranjeros, que pedían una votación para elegir entre monarquía o república, que ya había sido sometida a la opinión popular la forma de Gobierno española y que habría salido victoriosa la institución monárquica. Se aseguraba así el mantenimiento de una casa real que, según Suárez, "perdía en las encuestas" sobre la forma de Gobierno.

Las respuestas a estas afirmaciones de Suárez dejan entrever el engaño que sufrió una población española que ansiaba dejar atrás el régimen franquista:
