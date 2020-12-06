"Todo atado": los tuiteros recuerdan el vídeo en el que Suárez confiesa que no sometió a referéndum la monarquía porque perdía en las encuestas

Este domingo 6 de diciembre, Día de la Constitución española, el tuitero @PaloMM ha recordado un vídeo en el que el expresidente del Gobierno Adolfo Suárez declara que incluyó las palabras de "Rey" y "Monarquía" en la carta magna para que en el referéndum popular de ratificación saliera adelante.
De esta manera, confirmaría a los gobiernos extranjeros, que pedían una votación para elegir entre monarquía o república, que ya había sido sometida a la opinión popular la forma de Gobierno española y que habría salido victoriosa la institución monárquica. Se aseguraba así el mantenimiento de una casa real que, según Suárez, "perdía en las encuestas" sobre la forma de Gobierno.
Ya es 6 de diciembre, día de la Constitución. Momento idóneo para recordar un engaño histórico. No hicieron un referéndum sobre el modelo de estado porque la monarquía perdía en las encuestas. Así lo reconoció el propio Adolfo Suárez en un vídeo que tardó 21 años en emitirse. pic.twitter.com/E8QOd9r7sh
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) December 5, 2020
Las respuestas a estas afirmaciones de Suárez dejan entrever el engaño que sufrió una población española que ansiaba dejar atrás el régimen franquista:
Todo atado y bien atado.
— Emilio (@Emilio08516741) December 6, 2020
Más claro no lo puede decir, colaron la monarquia que si hubiese habido un referéndum habría perdido. Solo por eso ya habría que derogar este apartado de la Constitución y someterlo a votación popular.
— Isidro marimon cruces (@MarimonCruces) December 6, 2020
Y le hacía gracia
— Иван С Jo acuso (@jota_esa) December 6, 2020
Pablo Casado durante los estudios de derecho y el máster y después trabajando duro, no ha debido de ver este vídeo.
— Yeh-Teh (@YetiEng) December 6, 2020
..y recordad ...
Por menos en cualquier ambito se forma un escandalo ......
Los Intocables ....siglo XXI
— WENEMENGUE MAN (@monchogk) December 6, 2020
Una puta vergüenza... nos colaron al emérito para seguir manteniendo a toda la panda de chupópteros de la esfera franquista... referéndum ya para echar al "preparao".
— Xaverius Textor (@xaveriustextor) December 5, 2020
