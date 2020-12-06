Este domingo, 6 de diciembre, se celebra el 42º aniversario de la Constitución española, evento que el PP madrileño no quería dejar pasar y ha decidido festejar con un vídeo de Javier Negre hablando del artículo 20 de la carta magna.
Un artículo que habla sobre la libertad de expresión en el que se reconocen "los derechos de expresar y difundir libremente los pensamientos, ideas y opiniones a través de la palabra". Lo irónico de todo es que Negre fue condenado por inventarse una entrevista y el PP ha sido condenado por la trama Gürtel. Una combinación explosiva.
???????? @javiernegre10 lee el artículo 20 de la Constitución, sobre la libertad de expresión. #DefendiendoLaDel78 pic.twitter.com/SUoWHudtT9
— PP Comunidad de Madrid (@ppmadrid) December 5, 2020
Algunas reacciones no se han hecho esperar, mostrando la sorpresa acerca de esta ocurrencia:
Es una broma, no? https://t.co/ULNT5z4H3z
— Antón Losada (@antonlosada) December 6, 2020
Es... El día de la Constitución o el de los Santos Inocentes ???? ????????????????????????
— ????Peregrin Sun???? (@DesvariosdeMono) December 6, 2020
Al menos por leer la Constitución no te condenan. Es un avance para Javier y para el PP. https://t.co/APfYUrbtrg
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) December 6, 2020
El PP publicando a Javier Negre leyendo un artículo de la Constitución sobre la libertad de expresión. pic.twitter.com/sm5TiGEwWd
— XChewie (@XChewie) December 6, 2020
El PP pone a #ElCondenas como ejemplo del ibertad de expresión.
A Negre, condenado por mentir.
Siendo el PP, no podrían haber escogido mejor símbolo de su propia entropía. https://t.co/oxkCLhaCmY
— Jan Moixó???? (@CapitaJanMoixo) December 6, 2020
El partido de la ley mordaza le pide a un condenado por difundir noticias falsas que lea el artículo sobre libertad de expresión.#cojonescuadraos
— Jorfe (@Manchapaginas) December 6, 2020
Este es el tipo al que condenaron por inventarse una entrevista?
— Carballo no (@carballo) December 5, 2020
¿En serio?
¿Nos ponéis de ejemplo a EL CONDENAS?
Condenado por intromisión ilegítima al derecho al honor.
Libertad de expresión no es libertad para MENTIR, DIFAMAR, CALUMNIAR... desde un medio de comunicación.https://t.co/vTqX0nyLJJ pic.twitter.com/FQPKylEA5G
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 6, 2020
Tiene toda la cara de venir de la casa de Rafael Amargo. https://t.co/yFtiaFgLuE
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) December 6, 2020
