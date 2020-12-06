Diario Público
Twitter "El partido de la ley mordaza le pide a un condenado por difundir noticias falsas que lea el artículo sobre libertad de expresión": Negre y el PP se unen para reivindicar la Constitución

Este domingo, 6 de diciembre, se celebra el 42º aniversario de la Constitución española, evento que el PP madrileño no quería dejar pasar y ha decidido festejar con un vídeo de Javier Negre hablando del artículo 20 de la carta magna.

Un artículo que habla sobre la libertad de expresión en el que se reconocen "los derechos de expresar y difundir libremente los pensamientos, ideas y opiniones a través de la palabra". Lo irónico de todo es que Negre fue condenado por inventarse una entrevista y el PP ha sido condenado por la trama Gürtel. Una combinación explosiva.

Algunas reacciones no se han hecho esperar, mostrando la sorpresa acerca de esta ocurrencia:
