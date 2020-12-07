Diario Público
"Vaya por Dios, os han metido nazis en el Cola-Cao": las redes se chotean de la excusa de Vox sobre su acto en Barcelona

Un acto de Vox este domingo en Barcelona en el que participaba su líder Santiago Abascal acabó con un grupo de personas mostrando simbología neonazi, haciendo el saludo fascista y cantando proclamas fanquistas (lo que algunos llamarían 'grupos identitarios). La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ya ha anunciado que denunciarán estos hechos ante la Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio.

Mientras, en Vox han intentado jugar la carta de la ignorancia, tratando de identificar al grupo neonazi con el Gobierno por el hecho de utilizar la palabra "socialismo" en una de las banderas, un truco usado ya por el partido de Hitler para tratar de atraer a los obreros.

Concretamente, en su cuenta oficial de Twitter han afirmado que "seguramente les envía el Gobierno socialcomunista con quien comparten siglas".

Su 'truco' no ha servido de nada en las redes sociales, donde los tuiteros directamente han pasado al choteo ante el tuit de los ultraderechistas:
