Un acto de Vox este domingo en Barcelona en el que participaba su líder Santiago Abascal acabó con un grupo de personas mostrando simbología neonazi, haciendo el saludo fascista y cantando proclamas fanquistas (lo que algunos llamarían 'grupos identitarios). La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ya ha anunciado que denunciarán estos hechos ante la Fiscalía de Delitos de Odio.
Una cosa és la llibertat d'expressió. Una altra l'exaltació del Feixisme i el Nazisme. Una vegada més portarem aquests fets davant la Fiscalia de Delictes d'Odi: https://t.co/pafUTHRU81
— Ada Colau ???????????? (@AdaColau) December 6, 2020
Mientras, en Vox han intentado jugar la carta de la ignorancia, tratando de identificar al grupo neonazi con el Gobierno por el hecho de utilizar la palabra "socialismo" en una de las banderas, un truco usado ya por el partido de Hitler para tratar de atraer a los obreros.
Concretamente, en su cuenta oficial de Twitter han afirmado que "seguramente les envía el Gobierno socialcomunista con quien comparten siglas".
Su 'truco' no ha servido de nada en las redes sociales, donde los tuiteros directamente han pasado al choteo ante el tuit de los ultraderechistas:
Los de V0X indignados porque hay un grupo de neonazis al mismo tiempo que ellos en la plaza de Sant Jaume. pic.twitter.com/ajCVJaPjra
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) December 6, 2020
Vaya forma más fea de hablarle a sus votantes. Así no, eh. https://t.co/x7V2YeWnj1
— David Pareja (@davidpareja) December 7, 2020
Vaya por dios, os han metido nazis en el cola-cao
— Pete Cantropo (@Licualopodo) December 6, 2020
-No hay huevos.
-¿Que no? https://t.co/0yAokj882A pic.twitter.com/7LCPeGdUE4
— Todos locos (@todoslokos_) December 6, 2020
Claro toda la pinta de mandarlo los comunistas pic.twitter.com/gI1NLWq45f
— Ladypinpon (@Ladypinpon) December 7, 2020
El clásico saludo podemita... pic.twitter.com/lhd4uYe89c
— Tadeo Pan de Fachasluces (@PantorrillaF) December 6, 2020
Sólo porque en los mítines de VOX hay nazis con banderas nazis haciendo saludos nazis ya están los progres llamándoles nazis.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) December 6, 2020
Un grup de neonazis a l'acte de Vox a Barcelona este matí pic.twitter.com/muCXwbkSeF
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) December 6, 2020
Los nazis no eran míos, se los estaba guardando a un amigo.https://t.co/i5Lz1K6WPm
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) December 7, 2020
Grandes misterios de la política española:
-Quién es M. Rajoy.
-Dónde está el máster de Casado.
-Cómo llegaron los nazis al mitin de VOX.
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) December 6, 2020
Qué mala suerte tiene Vox, cada vez que organizan un acto se les llena de nasis... ???????????????? https://t.co/7p1e97fQcR
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) December 6, 2020
¿Cómo?
¿Nazis en el acto del partido fascista Vox en Barcelona?
¡No puede ser! pic.twitter.com/YGMoTrio2x
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 6, 2020
Es vuestra gente, no engañais a nadie intentando escurrir el bulto.
— Agente Supertramp (@SdeSanty) December 6, 2020
Fue el Coletas, no ne digas más. pic.twitter.com/3k6ajMTsHs
— Ranmoor R.O.J.O. (@Ranmoor6) December 6, 2020
