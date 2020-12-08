¿Juan y Medio convertido en héroe de la clase obrera? Bueno, más bien las ganas de cachondeo de las redes que nunca cesa. Hablamos de las bromas surgidas tras el grito por la República del presentador, en medio de su programa.
Todo sucedió en mitad de su programa de Canal Sur, La Tarde Aquí y Ahora, hace un par de semanas aunque se ha vuelto a hacer viral en los últimos días a raíz de que varios medios se hicieran eco.
Hoy en @LATARDE_RTVA #JuanyMedio y la cuarentena del #Rey @Evaruizcanalsur @carmenpardo_a . Ha tenido casi un "pronunciamiento" en el plató pic.twitter.com/IpehcpOhTQ
— Sebasmaspons (@Sebas_Maspons) December 3, 2020
"Es que los reyes hacen menos cuarentena que los demás [...] ¡Por la República!", gritó el presentador ante la sorpresa y el sobresalto de dos de sus colaboradoras. En el plató se analizaba el fin de la cuarentena del rey Felipe VI por haber tenido contacto directo con un positivo. Mientas su colaboradora defendía al monarca, el presentador ponía en cuestión la duración de su cuarentena: "Los reyes que estén haciendo cuarentenas a todas horas", añadió con evidente ironía.
Tras su grito por la república, la colaboradora que estaba conversando con él aseguró muy digna: "Si te pones a pedir la República yo me marcho, ¿eh?". "Yo también", aseguró otra.
Los comentarios y las bromas se han sucedido desde entonces:
#JuanYMedioDecontextualized pic.twitter.com/X0HmLdJzMl
— Ini LeFreak ???? (@Ini_LeFreak) December 6, 2020
el presidente electo de todos los andaluces https://t.co/quohiaOqBX
— Carlos Crespo (@Kaarlenberg) December 6, 2020
Juan y medio diciendo por la republica es la mejor manera de terminar el año te amo juanillo
— Xmas Tortu ????☃️ (@MLimaaz) December 7, 2020
Juan y Medio vive, la lucha sigue
— Lucía???? (@lucialahozM) December 7, 2020
https://t.co/4rpl4y4wPY pic.twitter.com/xZFnZIX3W2
— Reichel ✨ (@RaquelSanchezB) December 6, 2020
— Javi Martín Escolano (@Javi_MEGS) December 6, 2020
Bueeeno, pues ya se ha mojado más que Podemos ????????????
— MÉRIDA (@EudaldMerida) December 7, 2020
Me ha saltado una lagrima de felicidad
— Juanlu???? (@elto_cayo) December 7, 2020
Las dos viejas el susto que se pegan!!! Jajajajajajajajajaja
— Edu Picapiedra ???????????? (@EduardoGarcaMrm) December 6, 2020
Jamás tendré suficiente del video de Juan y Medio saltando "por la republica"
— Juanca (@Joanca_dcb) December 8, 2020
Mis buenos días han sido ver el vídeo de Juan y Medio gritando: ¡Por la República!
Probablemente el mejor despertar de mi vida
— Marta ???? (@martams1505) December 8, 2020
Camarada Juan y Medio ✊✊
— encima de friki rojo (@friki_rojo) December 8, 2020
