¿Juan y Medio convertido en héroe de la clase obrera? Bueno, más bien las ganas de cachondeo de las redes que nunca cesa. Hablamos de las bromas surgidas tras el grito por la República del presentador, en medio de su programa.

Todo sucedió en mitad de su programa de Canal Sur, La Tarde Aquí y Ahora, hace un par de semanas aunque se ha vuelto a hacer viral en los últimos días a raíz de que varios medios se hicieran eco.

"Es que los reyes hacen menos cuarentena que los demás [...] ¡Por la República!", gritó el presentador ante la sorpresa y el sobresalto de dos de sus colaboradoras. En el plató se analizaba el fin de la cuarentena del rey Felipe VI por haber tenido contacto directo con un positivo. Mientas su colaboradora defendía al monarca, el presentador ponía en cuestión la duración de su cuarentena: "Los reyes que estén haciendo cuarentenas a todas horas", añadió con evidente ironía.

Tras su grito por la república, la colaboradora que estaba conversando con él aseguró muy digna: "Si te pones a pedir la República yo me marcho, ¿eh?". "Yo también", aseguró otra.

Los comentarios y las bromas se han sucedido desde entonces:
