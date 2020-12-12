Entran los de Vox en una frutería de Barcelona... y se les cae el carnet de bot

El periodista Juanma Lamet ha tenido a bien recopilar una sucesión de tuits en los que se augura una contundente victoria de Vox en las elecciones catalanas previstas para el próximo 14 de febrero. Un resultado contra todo pronóstico que, de forma sospechosa, han ido aireando a través de Twitter cuentas dispares con, exactamente, el mismo contenido. Una estrategia que huele a bot que echa para atrás y así lo ha denunciado este usuario:

— Juanma Lamet (@juanmalamet) December 12, 2020

Las reacciones en Twitter no se han hecho esperar y numerosos usuarios han procedido al chascarrillo ante semejante ejército de bots de la formación de extrema derecha. Vayan algunos ejemplos a modo de aperitivo:

Entró en una frutería de Raticulín. Compro un kilo de chayotes. Cuando voy a pagar en bitcoins se me cae el carnet de fans de Carlos Jesús. El dependiente me mira y me dice espera. Y yo digo, no. No es pera. Es Chayote.

Pues atríncame el cipote. ???????????? https://t.co/CtYh1J0hvO — Bertolt Brecht ???? ????️ (@Bertoltbrecht36) December 12, 2020

Entro en una frutería de Barna, se me cae el carnet de Box y me agachó a cogerlo, el frutero me mira y me invita a irme, eso sí, me cobra la fruta. La democracia, ganará en Cataluña — Judas Iscariote (@Judas2020) December 12, 2020

Entro en una frutería de Barcelona y se me cae el carné de Vox y el frutero me dice que no ensucie, que acaba de pasar la escoba. — hans sanz (@hans_sanz) December 12, 2020