Diario Público
Diario Público

Entran los de Vox en una frutería de Barcelona... y se les cae el carnet de bot

Por

El periodista Juanma Lamet ha tenido a bien recopilar una sucesión de tuits en los que se augura una contundente victoria de Vox en las elecciones catalanas previstas para el próximo 14 de febrero. Un resultado contra todo pronóstico que, de forma sospechosa, han ido aireando a través de Twitter cuentas dispares con, exactamente, el mismo contenido. Una estrategia que huele a bot que echa para atrás y así lo ha denunciado este usuario:

Las reacciones en Twitter no se han hecho esperar y numerosos usuarios han procedido al chascarrillo ante semejante ejército de bots de la formación de extrema derecha. Vayan algunos ejemplos a modo de aperitivo: