"¿Cuesta tanto llamarlas jugadoras?": la aclamada reflexión de María Escario sobre el machismo en el periodismo deportivo

"¿Cuesta tanto llamarlas jugadoras?". Con esa pregunta terminaba María Escario una reflexión en torno al machismo en la terminología que se utiliza para hablar de las mujeres deportistas.

La condescendencia al hablar de deportistas y el menosprecio. La periodista de RTVE hizo esta reflexión que se volvió viral al cabo de unos minutos.

Con polémica mediante, sí hubo usuarios de Twitter que aportaron algunas anotaciones a esta reflexión, que en su mayoría ha sido tremendamente aplaudida.
