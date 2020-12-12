"¿Cuesta tanto llamarlas jugadoras?". Con esa pregunta terminaba María Escario una reflexión en torno al machismo en la terminología que se utiliza para hablar de las mujeres deportistas.
La condescendencia al hablar de deportistas y el menosprecio. La periodista de RTVE hizo esta reflexión que se volvió viral al cabo de unos minutos.
Cada vez que escucho en deportes que a ellas se les llama "las chicas" cuando a ellos se les llama los jugadores, pienso en lo mucho que puede hacer el periodismo deportivo por incorporar un lenguaje no sexista. ¿Cuesta tanto llamarlas jugadoras?
— María Escario (@maria_escario) December 11, 2020
Con polémica mediante, sí hubo usuarios de Twitter que aportaron algunas anotaciones a esta reflexión, que en su mayoría ha sido tremendamente aplaudida.
Yo también estoy un poco harta de las "guerreras" o las "leonas". Son deportistas, atletas, preparadas, entrenadas, profesionales. Ni van a la guerra ni están cazando... Están practicando su deporte
— Romana DL ???? (@Romana40) December 12, 2020
En efecto sólo un 5% de las mujeres deportistas obtienen cobertura mediática. Y no siempre se visibilizan sus logros en el lenguaje sino su aspecto y sus relaciones. Un ejemplo de ello fue un titular que decía:"los mejores culos del atletismo" (con perdón de la expresión)
— Marianna Martinez (@mmalfaro31) December 12, 2020
A mí me molesta cuando hablan de "la selección" para referirse a la masculina; pero "la selección femenina" especificando el género. Asumiendo con esos términos que la femenina es la menos importante y que la masculina es 'la selección por excelencia'
— Cristina Anta (@cristinaanta) December 12, 2020
