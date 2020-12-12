Los avances de las vacunas contra el coronavirus han puesto de manifiesto cómo la migración es la salvación del ser humano, una vez más. Muchos usuarios en redes sociales han hecho hincapié en los orígenes de los investigadores que han desarrollado las principales vacunas que permitirán pasar página con la pandemia.
Özlem Türeci, Uğur Şahin, Noubar Afeyan y Moncef Slaoui. Nombres de migrantes que han sido clave para que las vacunas contra la covid-19 ya estén en circulación y produciéndose a mansalva. Toni Roldán, ex de Ciudadanos, ha sido el que lo ha recordado a través de su cuenta de Twitter, con un zasca incluido contra Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox.
Habéis escuchado ya a @Santi_ABASCAL leer sus nombres en público?
Özlem Türeci, jefa médica en BioNtech. Inmigrante.
Uğur Şahin, artífice vacuna Pfitzer. Inmigrante.
Noubar Afeyan, Presidente de Moderna. Inmigrante.
Moncef Slaoui, jefe campaña vacuna USA. Inmigrante.
— Toni Roldán Monés (@toniroldanm) December 12, 2020
Lo que tal vez nadie esperaba es que Marcos De Quinto defendiera a Abascal.
Yo nunca he escuchado a @Santi_ABASCAL criticar la inmigración "legal" o la acogida de refugiados. Solo le he escuchado criticar la inmigración "ilegal" y a las mafias que se lucran con ella.
Si tienes otra información, encantado de conocerla.
— Marcos de Quinto (@MarcosdeQuinto) December 12, 2020
Pues no hay que buscar mucho para encontrarlo leyendo nombres de inmigrantes legales que reciben ayudas. Estás buscando un puestecito en Vox? https://t.co/XEHrLya05u
— Javier (@tacelpirt) December 12, 2020
Más allá, el tuit de Roldán ha tenido buena acogida en las redes sociales, que ya cuenta con más de 1.000 retuits.
Gol de señor https://t.co/7WWt90fiFR
— David Sánchez - Camacho (@HelloDSC) December 12, 2020
Vacunas hechas por inmigrantes con nombres "moros"... lo que faltaba a algunos para no vacunarse. Soros aliado con los infieles, demasiado para el cuerpo. https://t.co/x6DcRvFuXZ
— strangeloop (@strangeloop5) December 12, 2020
