Twitter El tuit perfecto para desmontar el discurso de Abascal y Vox contra la migración

Los avances de las vacunas contra el coronavirus han puesto de manifiesto cómo la migración es la salvación del ser humano, una vez más. Muchos usuarios en redes sociales han hecho hincapié en los orígenes de los investigadores que han desarrollado las principales vacunas que permitirán pasar página con la pandemia.

Özlem Türeci, Uğur Şahin, Noubar Afeyan y Moncef Slaoui. Nombres de migrantes que han sido clave para que las vacunas contra la covid-19 ya estén en circulación y produciéndose a mansalva. Toni Roldán, ex de Ciudadanos, ha sido el que lo ha recordado a través de su cuenta de Twitter, con un zasca incluido contra Santiago Abascal, líder de Vox.

Lo que tal vez nadie esperaba es que Marcos De Quinto defendiera a Abascal.

Más allá, el tuit de Roldán ha tenido buena acogida en las redes sociales, que ya cuenta con más de 1.000 retuits.
