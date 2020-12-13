Diario Público
"Emocionante": las aclamadas palabras de un campeón olímpico español sobre la vida después del deporte que han dado la vuelta al mundo

Entrevista a Gervasio Deferr. - El Periódico


Gervasio Deferr Ángel (Premiá de Mar, 1980) es un gimnasta artístico español bicampeón olímpico de salto de potro (Sídney 2000 y Atenas 2004) y plata olímpica en suelo (Pekín 2008). Además, no conforme con ello, también ha cosechado algunos títulos mundiales y europeos. En esta entrevista a El Periódico, Deferr da varias lecciones en poco más de cuatro minutos, y los usuarios de Twitter no han dudado en compartirlo.

Deferr habla de la necesidad de la protección de los deportistas de élite, que lo dan todo por representar a un país, de la disciplina y, sobre todo, de saber afrontar los errores o prevenirlos. Toda una lección de vida para los alumnos del centro deportivo donde enseña gimnasia artística. Deportistas de la talla de Pau Gasol han compartido el emotivo vídeo en sus redes.
