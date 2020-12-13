"La Iglesia, que ha estado siempre a favor de la pena de muerte...": la aplaudida reflexión de Juan José Millás sobre la Iglesia y la eutanasia

El escritor y periodista Juan José Millás centraba el debate con una de sus habituales (y lúcidas) paradojas. Un sólo tuit le ha bastado para generar todo un hilo de dimes y diretes entre fervorosos defensores de la causa católica y sacrílegos de toda índole.

La Iglesia, que ha estado siempre a favor de la pena de muerte, incluso que ha matado a lo largo de su historia con enorme deleite, está ahora en contra de la eutanasia.

— Juan José Millás (@JuanJoseMillas) December 12, 2020

La incoherencia católica que subraya Millás en su tuit ha generado una catarata de respuestas...

Esa es la alucinante paradoja, la principal y mayor organización criminal de la historia, la iglesia, no permite que personas que sufren en vida algún tipo de enfermedad incurable no puedan morir con dignidad. Lo que el supuesto dios no resuelve, la humanidad debe hacerlo.

— Enrique Bardelli (@QBardelliG) December 13, 2020