"La Iglesia, que ha estado siempre a favor de la pena de muerte...": la aplaudida reflexión de Juan José Millás sobre la Iglesia y la eutanasia

El escritor y periodista Juan José Millás centraba el debate con una de sus habituales (y lúcidas) paradojas. Un sólo tuit le ha bastado para generar todo un hilo de dimes y diretes entre fervorosos defensores de la causa católica y sacrílegos de toda índole.

La Iglesia, que ha estado siempre a favor de la pena de muerte, incluso que ha matado a lo largo de su historia con enorme deleite, está ahora en contra de la eutanasia.

— Juan José Millás (@JuanJoseMillas) December 12, 2020

La incoherencia católica que subraya Millás en su tuit ha generado una catarata de respuestas...