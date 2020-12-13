"La Iglesia, que ha estado siempre a favor de la pena de muerte...": la aplaudida reflexión de Juan José Millás sobre la Iglesia y la eutanasia

El escritor y periodista Juan José Millás centraba el debate con una de sus habituales (y lúcidas) paradojas. Un sólo tuit le ha bastado para generar todo un hilo de dimes y diretes entre fervorosos defensores de la causa católica y sacrílegos de toda índole.
La Iglesia, que ha estado siempre a favor de la pena de muerte, incluso que ha matado a lo largo de su historia con enorme deleite, está ahora en contra de la eutanasia.
La incoherencia católica que subraya Millás en su tuit ha generado una catarata de respuestas...
Es fácil, la iglesia vive del sufrimiento humano, del dolor humano, de las Angustias y penas de los humanos, de la pobreza humana, si se acaba todo eso, se les acaba el chollo
Esa es la alucinante paradoja, la principal y mayor organización criminal de la historia, la iglesia, no permite que personas que sufren en vida algún tipo de enfermedad incurable no puedan morir con dignidad. Lo que el supuesto dios no resuelve, la humanidad debe hacerlo.
se podrían súperpoblar más de 100 planetas como este solo con las personas que han muerto en el nombre de Dios y de la iglesia la religión es la primera lobotomia practicada para someter a la humanidad y que aún sigue vigente
En las grandes cruzadas, no preguntaron si eran enfermos terminales, pero los exterminar on a miles.
Hombre, porque qué es eso de matarte cuando te salga a ti de las narices, sin poder ellos meter las suyas para decidir qué es lo correcto. Se les acaba el chollo.
