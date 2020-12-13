Diario Público
"Miguel Ángel Silvestre en '30 Monedas'": los tuits más cachondos sobre la visita de Casado en bata en una fábrica de Murcia

El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, visitó este sábado la Región de Murcia y algunas de sus infraestructuras básicas junto a las autoridades de la Comunidad.

Junto a Fernando López Miras, presidente de la Comunidad Autónoma, Casado acudió a zonas importantes de la agricultura y el sector primario murciano.

Sin embargo, todo giró en torno a la bata que llevaba Casado durante su intervención en televisión, que le costó que muchos usuarios de Twitter sacaran su versión más sibilina para mofarse de él.
