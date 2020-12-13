El líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, visitó este sábado la Región de Murcia y algunas de sus infraestructuras básicas junto a las autoridades de la Comunidad.
Junto a Fernando López Miras, presidente de la Comunidad Autónoma, Casado acudió a zonas importantes de la agricultura y el sector primario murciano.
La #RegiondeMurcia con @LopezMirasF es una referencia de gestión que combate la pandemia con eficacia, baja impuestos, crea empleo y garantiza la libertad educativa como haré en el Gobierno de España. Todo mi apoyo a su exigencia sobre el Mar Menor, infraestructuras y agricultura pic.twitter.com/Q5cq7qyXvU
— Pablo Casado Blanco (@pablocasado_) December 12, 2020
Sin embargo, todo giró en torno a la bata que llevaba Casado durante su intervención en televisión, que le costó que muchos usuarios de Twitter sacaran su versión más sibilina para mofarse de él.
Uno de cada diez dentistas recomienda no lavarse nunca los dientes. pic.twitter.com/T8WxDa4zrs
— Sargento de Hierro (@MeoNapalm) December 13, 2020
Miguel Ángel Silvestre en el 1x01 de 30 Monedas pic.twitter.com/ZILRuSptzt
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) December 13, 2020
"¿Por qué huele mal su lavavajillas?" pic.twitter.com/hoAVhD3yvw
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) December 12, 2020
¿Y este panoli de qué va hoy? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ytKgYpirOb
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 12, 2020
La diferencia entre Ayuso y Casado es que Ayuso sabe vestirse solita y Casado no sabe ponerse bien una bata. https://t.co/e2eARervin
— Fesavama (@Fesavama) December 13, 2020
