Diario Público
Diario Público

Juan Carlos I "Mi animal mitológico favorito es el republicanismo del PSOE"

Por

"A ver PSOE, una de dos: o socialismo o monarquía". Así resume un tuitero la difícil explicación del PSOE a su militancia, después de que la Mesa del Congreso haya rechazado una vez más, con los votos de PSOE, PP y Vox, las investigaciones al rey Juan Carlos I por sus tejemanejes económicos.

Relacionada: El papelón de Tezanos intentando explicar por qué el CIS no pregunta por la monarquía: "No se ha reído ni una vez. Muy profesional"

Podemos, por un lado, y ERC, Bildu, JxCat, Más País, la CUP, Compromís y BNG, por otro, habían pedido de forma separada la creación de un órgano que indague sobre el uso de las tarjetas 'black' del emérito tras su abdicación. Sin embargo, la Mesa, presidida por Mertixell Batet, ha vuelto a escudarse en criterio que habían proporcionado los servicios jurídicos del Congreso en el pasado: que la Constitución establece la inviolabilidad del rey, una figura que, por lo tanto, "no está sujeta a responsabilidad".

En las redes, muchos tuiteros han vuelto a criticar un nuevo veto más a investigar a Juan Carlos I. Muchas de las críticas no se centran en PP y Vox, de los que no se esperaba otra cosa, sino en el PSOE, un partido cuyos líderes y cuyas bases reivindican constantemente la República:
En este artículo