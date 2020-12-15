"A ver PSOE, una de dos: o socialismo o monarquía". Así resume un tuitero la difícil explicación del PSOE a su militancia, después de que la Mesa del Congreso haya rechazado una vez más, con los votos de PSOE, PP y Vox, las investigaciones al rey Juan Carlos I por sus tejemanejes económicos.
Podemos, por un lado, y ERC, Bildu, JxCat, Más País, la CUP, Compromís y BNG, por otro, habían pedido de forma separada la creación de un órgano que indague sobre el uso de las tarjetas 'black' del emérito tras su abdicación. Sin embargo, la Mesa, presidida por Mertixell Batet, ha vuelto a escudarse en criterio que habían proporcionado los servicios jurídicos del Congreso en el pasado: que la Constitución establece la inviolabilidad del rey, una figura que, por lo tanto, "no está sujeta a responsabilidad".
Mi animal mitológico favorito es el republicanismo del PSOE.
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) December 15, 2020
En las redes, muchos tuiteros han vuelto a criticar un nuevo veto más a investigar a Juan Carlos I. Muchas de las críticas no se centran en PP y Vox, de los que no se esperaba otra cosa, sino en el PSOE, un partido cuyos líderes y cuyas bases reivindican constantemente la República:
Pero luego el PSOE es de izquierdas y republicano xddd
— Alejo (@Alejandro187) December 15, 2020
Vergüenza.???????? https://t.co/anhhxq10Sl
— Pablo Fernández (@_PabloFdez_) December 15, 2020
A ver @PSOE, una de dos: O socialismo o monarquía.
Que se os llena la boca para definirnos como un partido de izquierdas y luego sois igual de impresentables que los otros.
— Galleto Fontanedo???? (@Coponnnn) December 15, 2020
El socialismo, por definición, no puede tolerar el origen divino del Poder, ni el privilegio por razones de linaje. Además es contrario a que la jefatura del Estado sea hereditaria.
— Galleto Fontanedo???? (@Coponnnn) December 15, 2020
Que mucho SOCIALISTA y mucho OBRERO en la oposición pero cuando llegáis al Gobierno se os olvida todo, como si no debieseis lealtad ni a vuestro electorado, ni al programa fundacional del partido.
Qué pena, que todavía haya gente que os compre el discurso.
— Galleto Fontanedo???? (@Coponnnn) December 15, 2020
Militancia del PSOE por favor, ya está bien.
— Katenuzo. (@Katenuzo) December 15, 2020
PSOE, PP y Vox:
El Triemerito. pic.twitter.com/CZI8fETnsU
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) December 15, 2020
Siguiendo criterios científicos contra la pandemia, PSOE, PP y VOX impiden que una comisión se reúna en un sitio cerrado para investigar al emérito.
— Anacleto Panceto ????️???? (@Xuxipc) December 15, 2020
El grupete. pic.twitter.com/Y1vYk07Tyg
— Álex K ???????????? (@Kililongo) December 15, 2020
#Vox, #PP, #PSOE https://t.co/xoPkGxhJ4i pic.twitter.com/jfLIMA1FHg
— JAD (@pinastres) December 15, 2020
PSOE PP y VOX tapando al emérito... qué sorpresa
— d r d #OXI (@jgasband) December 15, 2020
"La Mesa del Congreso, con los votos de PP, PSOE y Vox, tumba las peticiones de comisiones de investigación en torno a las finanzas del rey emérito"
A ver si hay más suerte la sexta vez... pic.twitter.com/kgyZJL72LI
— Confraria De Pescadors SEDR (@Confradia_SEDR) December 15, 2020
Un Estado democrático no se puede permitir que en sus instituciones se opere con absoluta impunidad.
Que PSOE, PP y Vox tumben la posibilidad de investigar los turbios negocios del rey emérito es una vergüenza para nuestro país. https://t.co/4jFhLwlFhB
— Toni Valero???? (@Toni_Valero) December 15, 2020
???? La mesa del Congreso acaba de tumbar OTRA vez la comisión de investigación sobre la corrupción del Rey Emérito que hemos pedido. Es la quinta vez.
Nos oponemos además a la subida del presupuesto de la Casa del Rey ???????? pic.twitter.com/mb8l4qmm9Y
— Eduardo Rubiño ????️???? (@EduardoFRub) December 15, 2020
El psoe y su patético lacayismo
— Juanito Banana (@Juanito49121466) December 15, 2020
Que verguenza
— jorge fernandez lope (@jordi_lope) December 15, 2020
