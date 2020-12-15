Diario Público
Un joven médico se hace viral con sus peculiares mensajes sobre el coronavirus en Navidad

Más de 2.600 retuits han convertido a Ángel Sánchez, un joven médico de familia residente, en viral. ¿Qué es lo que ha hecho este buen doctor? Intentar concienciar a la gente sobre la necesidad de pasar unas Navidades seguras a pesar del coronavirus. Y es que cada vez parece más claro que hay mucha gente, entre ella no pocos políticos, decidida a "salvar la Navidad" a costa de una tercera ola en enero. El asunto es serio, y Ángel Sánchez, como médico, sabe lo que nos jugamos todos.

Por eso, Sánchez lleva ya varias semanas transmitiendo e través de sus redes sociales el mensaje de que tenemos que ser precavidos. Y lo hace de una forma muy peculiar, de una manera que encanta a los tuiteros: lo hace cartel en mano al más puro estilo de Seth –de hecho en muchas de sus publicaciones escribe la etiqueta #DocWithSign–, un tipo de Nueva York que en poco más de dos meses ah conseguido millones de seguidores en las redes sociales usando cartones a guisa de cartel con los mensajes más variopintos. Este es el tuit de Sánchez:

Como ya hemos dicho antes, no es la primera vez que el doctor Sánchez recurre a los carteles, de hecho lo hace muy a menudo. Por ejemplo, aquí tenemos un tuit del 26 de noviembre muy similar:

Otro ejemplo, este del 20 de noviembre:

O este del 1 de diciembre pasado:

Dado que este asunto de la Navidad es muy sensible, hay opiniones a favor y en contra. Aquí sólo ponemos las favorables, porque no queremos servir de altavoz a los irresponsables.

