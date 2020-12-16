Diario Público
Diario Público

Congreso de los Diputados Egea acusa a Sánchez de hacer chistes con "300 muertos al día" y 25 segundos después... hace un chiste

Por

El secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, no necesita que le den zascas, ya se los da él solo. Este miércoles fue capaz de contradecirse en menos de 25 segundos tras sacar a los muertos del coronavirus para criticar al Gobierno.

Relacionada: Pedro Sánchez, desatado en el Congreso, o cuando ya sólo puedes tomarte a pitorreo las cosas de la derecha

En su turno de palabra, Egea aseguró: "Ninguno de nosotros, ninguno, se atrevería a hacer chistes, como ha hecho esta mañana el presidente del Gobierno, con 300 muertos al día. Ninguno. Poca vergüenza". La bancada conservadora aplaudió a rabiar esas palabras.

Tan sólo 25 segundos después... sí, Egea hizo un chiste. "Si el líder de Podemos Madrid es un atracador de bancos, ¿el candidato a la alcaldía va a ser el Dioni?", dijo ahora. La misma bancada que antes había aplaudido, rompió a reír.

Vivir para ver...
En este artículo