El secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, no necesita que le den zascas, ya se los da él solo. Este miércoles fue capaz de contradecirse en menos de 25 segundos tras sacar a los muertos del coronavirus para criticar al Gobierno.
En su turno de palabra, Egea aseguró: "Ninguno de nosotros, ninguno, se atrevería a hacer chistes, como ha hecho esta mañana el presidente del Gobierno, con 300 muertos al día. Ninguno. Poca vergüenza". La bancada conservadora aplaudió a rabiar esas palabras.
Oposición de subsuelo.
Nivel bajo la cloaca. pic.twitter.com/YzXhwFeY3t
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 16, 2020
Tan sólo 25 segundos después... sí, Egea hizo un chiste. "Si el líder de Podemos Madrid es un atracador de bancos, ¿el candidato a la alcaldía va a ser el Dioni?", dijo ahora. La misma bancada que antes había aplaudido, rompió a reír.
Eso sí.
Cacatúa García Egea sí que se permite la licencia, poco después, de intentar hacer un "chiste".
Ellos dicen quiénes pueden y quiénes no pueden hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/luyB9izTjN
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) December 16, 2020
Vivir para ver...
Egea dice que a ninguno de los diputados del PP se les ocurriría hacer un chiste con 300 muertos. Al minuto ha intentado hacer un chiste...
Campeón de lanzamiento de aceituna sí, pero de coherencia quedó último.
— Luismi Sargento (@luismisargento) December 16, 2020
Teodoro García Egea echándole en cara a Pedro Sánchez que hace chistes con 300 muertos al día para acto seguido decir que a ver si el candidato de Podemos a la alcaldía de Madrid va a ser El Dioni. https://t.co/9hfQpOYo5Y pic.twitter.com/v4yREiLLIh
— WONDER ARAN????????????️???????? ???????????????????????????????????????? (@tzantzi) December 16, 2020
Teodoro García Egea dice que con 400 muertos ellos no se atreverían a hacer ningún chiste NUNCA.
Siguiente frase pregunta si el candidato a la Alcaldía de Madrid por Podemos va a ser « el Dioni ». pic.twitter.com/IEWhidczmv
— Javier M.M. (@jmmendez_) December 16, 2020
Teo en estado puro o como hacer el ridículo destruyendo su propio argumentario con dos frases
— Jose Jesus (@jjpreparadorop1) December 16, 2020
Populismo barato y rancio. ¡Eso no es hacer política!
— Julio Mauriz Nieto (@MaurizNieto) December 16, 2020
Ojala fuera un chiste...
— Ricardo Martinez-Garcia (@RicardoMtzG) December 16, 2020
