El mapa que certifica lo mal repartida que está la riqueza en el mundo

Hace tiempo que dejo de ser noticia que la riqueza en el mundo está desigualmente repartida. Pobres y ricos los ha habido siempre y siempre los habrá. La desigualdad económica en el planeta es una realidad incuestionable. Pruebas de ello hay patadas. Sirva el penúltimo dato que nos he llegado a la redacción: según un análisis divulgado por Oxfam Intermón, Unos 2.700 millones de personas, más de un tercio de la población mundial, no ha recibido ningún apoyo público para hacer frente a los efectos de la pandemia.
¿Quieren más datos? Otro que es demoledor: nuestro amigos de la web reddit han publicado un mapa en el que se muestra cómo está repartido el Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) mundial. La suma de la riqueza de Estados Unidos, la Unión Europea, Japón, Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Kuwait representa más de la mitad de los 87 billones de dólares del PIB mundial.
Sin embargo, incluso en esos países la actividad económica no se reparte por igual. Estados Unidos representa el 25% de la economía mundial, pero la mayor parte su actividad económica se concentra en la costa este, en Texas y California La Unión Europea es otro motor económico pero la mayor parte de su riqueza se concentra en la parte occidental de Europa. Miren el mapa.
Así que uno mira el mapa, se dará cuenta de que la riqueza mundial está concentrada en unas zonas muy concretas. Lo dicho: siempre habrá ricos y muchos, demasiados, pobres.
