Íñigo Errejón 'retrata' al PP en el Congreso con otro contundente discurso

Iñigo Errejón ha vuelto a hacerlo: ayer, martes, nos regaló otro de sus contundentes discursos en el Congreso. Se debatía en el pleno la reforma del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) para impedir que realice nombramientos cuando, como es el caso a día de hoy, esté en funciones. Hace ya tiempo que Errejón, líder de Más País, se destapó como un gran orador: sus discursos, siempre bien argumentados, rezuman mucho sentido común y mucho sentido político; es capaz, con la lógica de la razón, de poner a la derecha en su sitio con ideas sencillas pero irrebatibles. Ayer volvió a hacerlo:
El PP cree que el poder le pertenece por nacimiento. pic.twitter.com/ppT3WpqjT8
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) December 15, 2020
En apenas 30 segundos, Errejón pone al PP ante el espejo: "Ustedes están secuestrando las instituciones y riéndose de la soberanía popular. Y lo hacen por una concepción predemocrática y patrimonialista del Estado español y del poder político, según el cual sólo es legítimo si les pertenece y si no les pertenece nunca es legítimo". Además, recuerda Errejón lo que hizo el PP con González y Zapatero y termina su intervención con una contundente pregunta: "Señores del PP, ¿ha existido alguna vez un Gobierno legítimo que sin ser suyo haya sido legítimo?".
Se puede decir más alto, pero es difícil decirlo más claro. Como es obvio, una buena parte de la legión tuitera ha celebrado estas palabras del diputado de Más País.
Nunca pierdas esa manera de hacer política, con pasión, con el corazón.
Te admiro muchísimo @ierrejon con jóvenes como vos tenemos futuro
— ✨♏????♏????⚜️???????????????????????? (????????????????????????????????)⚜️????♏????♏ (@SangreVascaHLVS) December 16, 2020
Un buen punch, Íñigo. Es lo que merecen.
Ninguno es legal excepto sus gobiernos. Eso sí, acaban de pagar los 245.000€ a los que fue condenado el @populares por la Justicia.
¡Inédito!@pablocasado_ opta por el ruido, para evitar su ineficacia.
Ellos sí que son ilegales. pic.twitter.com/U8hpxHHuMJ
— Kamchatka #Mequedoencasa #SaldremosenComun (@Kamchatka_H) December 16, 2020
Que este hombre sea el único atisbo de inteligencia y arrojo del parlamento... y su estimación de voto a la baja. País 🙁
— Jaime Ruiz (@YeimsRuizRuiz) December 16, 2020
