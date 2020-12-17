Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Pedro Sánchez unplugged": el descacharrante videomontaje de un tuitero con la intervención del presidente en el Congreso

Por

Este miércoles, veíamos a un Pedro Sánchez desatado en el Congreso de los Diputados, que parecía haber llegado a la conclusión de que ya solo es posible tomarse a pitorreo las cosas de la derecha.

Ante una oposición de la derecha hablando continuamente de "dictadura", de "comunismo", de "Venezuela", de "virus chino" o que le pedía que llorase por las víctimas del coronavirus, el presidente del Gobierno hizo un discurso en tono burlón contra Casado y Abascal.

Las imágenes de Sánchez interpretando su discurso dieron la vuelta a las redes sociales, que hicieron de las suyas. Entre todos los tuits ha destacado uno del tuitero especialista en memes El TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden). Se trata de un videomontaje absolutamente desternillante que es mejor ver:

Su tuit se ha convertido en uno de los virales de las últimas horas, con decenas de miles de reacciones de tuiteros tirándose por el suelo de la risa:
En este artículo