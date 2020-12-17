Este miércoles, veíamos a un Pedro Sánchez desatado en el Congreso de los Diputados, que parecía haber llegado a la conclusión de que ya solo es posible tomarse a pitorreo las cosas de la derecha.
Ante una oposición de la derecha hablando continuamente de "dictadura", de "comunismo", de "Venezuela", de "virus chino" o que le pedía que llorase por las víctimas del coronavirus, el presidente del Gobierno hizo un discurso en tono burlón contra Casado y Abascal.
Las imágenes de Sánchez interpretando su discurso dieron la vuelta a las redes sociales, que hicieron de las suyas. Entre todos los tuits ha destacado uno del tuitero especialista en memes El TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden). Se trata de un videomontaje absolutamente desternillante que es mejor ver:
Pedro Sánchez unplugged. pic.twitter.com/ncCYBiJVq5
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 16, 2020
Su tuit se ha convertido en uno de los virales de las últimas horas, con decenas de miles de reacciones de tuiteros tirándose por el suelo de la risa:
Aaaaaaaajjajajajjajaj
— Lola Gudari (@GudariLola) December 16, 2020
????????????????????????????
— El Paquito (@elpaquito_2) December 16, 2020
— Teresa de la Vega (@Teresadelavega) December 16, 2020
Me meoooo ????????????
— Sisachosudo (@Sisachosudo1) December 16, 2020
Lo que me ESTOY riendo no es normal, lo llevo viendo en bucle hace un rato.PURA GENIALIDAD
— Julia (@JuliaLo06249870) December 16, 2020
La canción del año.
— Mimendalere (@mimendalere) December 17, 2020
Mierda, no puedo dejar de verlo!
— Satanases del infierno. (@Satanases06) December 16, 2020
Descojone total????????????????
— El meng1977 (@educhusevassio1) December 17, 2020
jajajajajajajaja qué genialidad
— Diego J. Montero (@DiegoJMontero2) December 17, 2020
No sabía que necesitaba este vídeo pero lo necesitaba.
— Xabi Gómez (@Xa2Go_) December 17, 2020
Lo que me he podido reír esta tarde con esto.
— ruido perro (@ruidoperro) December 17, 2020
