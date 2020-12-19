"Nos dicen que hay que olvidar, pero no se puede olvidar porque si no parece que te han matado también a ti". Esa es la enorme reflexión que Concha, hija de un fusilado por el franquismo, Claudio, tras recuperar los restos de su padre.
Un reportaje de la cadena vasca EITB ha recuperado su historia y graba el momento en el que la mujer, ya anciana, recupera los restos de su padre, asesinado en Navarra en 1937.
La transición democrática pic.twitter.com/sPESNhhzcf
— Hodei Otegi ???? (@hodeiOtegi) December 18, 2020
La historia de Concha ha conmovido en las redes sociales.
Qué país que tenemos. https://t.co/i0jTnvsk6I
— Stéphane M. Grueso (@fanetin) December 19, 2020
Se me acaba de partir el corazón https://t.co/vIaa9MoiSA
— xmas ann????❄️ (@vnntia) December 19, 2020
La derecha tiene razón, hay victimas de primera y de segunda.
Unas tienen memoriales y panteones y las otras aún siguen en fosas comunes y cuneta https://t.co/yAvlrlWh6D
— Kukukuchu (@adbenito97) December 19, 2020
cito de una conferencia en la que estuve hace poco: "la transición española ofreció una democracia pagada con el olvido, pues se hicieron leyes de impunidad en lugar de leyes de conciliación" https://t.co/wqpozZMDAb
— Dawn navideña ❄️ (@darksideofdawn) December 19, 2020
Una de las dos Españas ha de helarte el corazón.
???????????? https://t.co/XglOgauS1f
— Mertxe Vlc (@Mertxe_Vlc) December 19, 2020
