"Nos dicen que hay que olvidar, pero no se puede olvidar porque si no parece que te han matado también a ti". Esa es la enorme reflexión que Concha, hija de un fusilado por el franquismo, Claudio, tras recuperar los restos de su padre.

Un reportaje de la cadena vasca EITB ha recuperado su historia y graba el momento en el que la mujer, ya anciana, recupera los restos de su padre, asesinado en Navarra en 1937.

La historia de Concha ha conmovido en las redes sociales.

