Raphael ha dado este sábado en Madrid el concierto más masivo, con 5.000 personas, desde que empezó la pandemia.
Desde que el pasado mes de marzo las mismas gradas del Wizink Center de Madrid recibieran a 10.000 almas para disfrutar de Camela, ningún otro evento musical en España había recibido a tanto público. Inevitablemente, esto ha escocido a muchos usuarios de redes sociales.
Un clásico de la #Navidad #Tamborilero @RAPHAELartista pic.twitter.com/oKLJqnE0zN
— WiZink Center (@WiZinkCenter) December 19, 2020
En pleno debate sobre volver o no a casa por Navidad, de reunirse con familiares y seres queridos, de evitar una tercera ola... El concierto de Raphael ha pillado a contrapié a propios y extraños, que no entienden cómo en plena pandemia se ha dado luz verde a un evento de estas magnitudes.
No lo entiendo, no puedo entender esto. Lo siento pero no. pic.twitter.com/Q154IbyAcx
— Mon Suárez (@MonSuarezTv) December 19, 2020
Así me gusta, que el Zendal no se va a llenar solito. https://t.co/6EogaWe8Qc
— Toni Mejías???? (@ToniElSucio) December 20, 2020
5.000 personas en un recinto cerrado, en plena pandemia y en Madrid, que vuelve a liderar la tasa de contagios. Después que si los jóvenes y el botellón. https://t.co/HUokfc4RBy
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) December 20, 2020
MADRE MÍA EL 8M https://t.co/TymQWfQk6v
— Jules (@CensoredJules) December 20, 2020
#COVID19 Me encantan los conciertos, pero esto es un ejemplo de profunda irresponsabilidad, a todos los niveles. Ni con renovaciones de aire, ni test de antígenos a los trabajadores, ni distancia, ni mascarillas. La historia se repite (¿Philadelphia Liberty Loan parade 1918?). https://t.co/pE5lSawXoa
— Pablo Fuente ????️ (@PabloFuente) December 20, 2020
Esto sí.
Luego Ayuso y Aguado nos abroncarán en campañas publicitarias millonarias porque somos unos irresponsables o culpabilizarán a una juventud que se está comportando mayoritariamente de forma modélica.
Vergonzoso que hayan autorizado este evento. https://t.co/IuIKIlzk9R
— Carlos Sánchez Mato???? (@carlossmato) December 20, 2020
Pero Uds. agóbiense por no reunirse en grupos de más de 6 ó 10 personas, o salir del parque con los niños a las 19:00 horas con los niños, o de no ver a sus familiares en Navidad.... https://t.co/MO4lVfBomL
— Matthew Bennett (@matthewbennett) December 20, 2020
