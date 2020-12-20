Raphael ha dado este sábado en Madrid el concierto más masivo, con 5.000 personas, desde que empezó la pandemia.

Desde que el pasado mes de marzo las mismas gradas del Wizink Center de Madrid recibieran a 10.000 almas para disfrutar de Camela, ningún otro evento musical en España había recibido a tanto público. Inevitablemente, esto ha escocido a muchos usuarios de redes sociales.

En pleno debate sobre volver o no a casa por Navidad, de reunirse con familiares y seres queridos, de evitar una tercera ola... El concierto de Raphael ha pillado a contrapié a propios y extraños, que no entienden cómo en plena pandemia se ha dado luz verde a un evento de estas magnitudes.

No lo entiendo, no puedo entender esto. Lo siento pero no. pic.twitter.com/Q154IbyAcx

— Mon Suárez (@MonSuarezTv) December 19, 2020