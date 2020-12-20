Difícil resumir mejor lo que ha traído Vox a la política. En una intervención de Rocío Monasterio, diputada del partido ultraderechista en la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid, queda perfectamente representado.
En apenas veinte segundos, Monasterio empieza un discurso que rápidamente es interrumpido debido a que se ha desviado del tema principal. De la eutanasia a las restricciones de movilidad, ni más ni menos.
VOX en 20 segundos pic.twitter.com/qlw2oQLHYr
— Guillermo Zubikarai (@GuilleZubikarai) December 17, 2020
Esto ha provocado mucha indignación y malestar en redes sociales, aunque muchos han querido bromear al respecto, porque Monasterio se queda descolocada cuando se le llama al orden.
- Nos están llevando al suicidio.
- Señora Monasterio, ¡que estamos hablando de restricciones de movilidad!
- A eso voy.pic.twitter.com/c6lFdtuqQS
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) December 18, 2020
cuando no tengo ni puta idea de lo que poner en el examen y empiezo a contar mi vida https://t.co/QSg3SxaRGc
— Esther Paulino (@Estherpaulino_) December 19, 2020
Cuando estoy en el examen de Constitucional pero solo me acuerdo del temario de Penal https://t.co/D2aSasaEdB
— Jurista Enloquecido (@Juristanloqcido) December 18, 2020
Os juro que el girito no me lo vi venir ni un poco xd https://t.co/s9Pc5nK2qG
— Josep Maria Sempere (@kr3at0r) December 18, 2020
Que sea fascista me da lo mismo, pero a la gente que va a su puta bola es que no la soporto. https://t.co/rXK7P6JiLJ
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) December 18, 2020
