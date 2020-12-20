Diario Público
Twitter "Vox en 20 segundos": el vídeo viral de Rocío Monasterio que resume al partido de ultraderecha

Difícil resumir mejor lo que ha traído Vox a la política. En una intervención de Rocío Monasterio, diputada del partido ultraderechista en la Asamblea de la Comunidad de Madrid, queda perfectamente representado.

En apenas veinte segundos, Monasterio empieza un discurso que rápidamente es interrumpido debido a que se ha desviado del tema principal. De la eutanasia a las restricciones de movilidad, ni más ni menos.

Esto ha provocado mucha indignación y malestar en redes sociales, aunque muchos han querido bromear al respecto, porque Monasterio se queda descolocada cuando se le llama al orden.
