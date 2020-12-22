Diario Público
Ayuso pide "regalar responsabilidad" en Navidad tras el concierto de Raphael y los tuiteros se quedan a cuadros

La coherencia es una actitud muy importante en la vida, pero aún más en política. Viene a cuento esta reflexión porque la presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (¡Qué sería de Tremending sin ella!), ha colgado en Twitter el vídeo de la campaña de la Comunidad de Madrid instando a los ciudadanos a ser responsables durante la Navidad en estos tiempos de pandemia. Este año te regalo mi responsabilidad es el lema de la campaña y Ayuso ha querido difundirlo en Twitter.

Vale, y qué tiene que ver esto con la coherencia se preguntarán. Está muy bien apelar a la responsabilidad y a cumplir con las restricciones –en Madrid no se pueden reunir más de seis personas para las cenas y comidas navideñas–, pero si unas horas ante has justificado que 5.000 se concentren en un pabellón para asistir al concierto, evento que tu Gobierno además autorizó, pues lo menos que te pueden llamar es incoherente. Este es el momento.

La legión tuitera, mucho más perspicaz que nosotros, también se ha dado cuenta del doble rasero de Ayuso. Y sí, los tuiteros no dejan títere con cabeza. Eso sí, a veces con mucho humor.