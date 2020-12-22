Ayuso pide "regalar responsabilidad" en Navidad tras el concierto de Raphael y los tuiteros se quedan a cuadros

La coherencia es una actitud muy importante en la vida, pero aún más en política. Viene a cuento esta reflexión porque la presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (¡Qué sería de Tremending sin ella!), ha colgado en Twitter el vídeo de la campaña de la Comunidad de Madrid instando a los ciudadanos a ser responsables durante la Navidad en estos tiempos de pandemia. Este año te regalo mi responsabilidad es el lema de la campaña y Ayuso ha querido difundirlo en Twitter.
Esta Navidad regalemos responsabilidad. pic.twitter.com/jpSZHuaR1g
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) December 21, 2020
Vale, y qué tiene que ver esto con la coherencia se preguntarán. Está muy bien apelar a la responsabilidad y a cumplir con las restricciones –en Madrid no se pueden reunir más de seis personas para las cenas y comidas navideñas–, pero si unas horas ante has justificado que 5.000 se concentren en un pabellón para asistir al concierto, evento que tu Gobierno además autorizó, pues lo menos que te pueden llamar es incoherente. Este es el momento.
El concierto de Raphael cumple escrupulosamente las medidas. Las imágenes confunden: solo hay 30% de aforo.
Si el contagio subiera en Madrid se suspenderían estos espectáculos. Pero es en el ámbito privado donde se registran más casos. pic.twitter.com/nBqTfdmHnT
— Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) December 20, 2020
La legión tuitera, mucho más perspicaz que nosotros, también se ha dado cuenta del doble rasero de Ayuso. Y sí, los tuiteros no dejan títere con cabeza. Eso sí, a veces con mucho humor.
Y una entrada de Rapahel!
— Master Kitt (@kittlab) December 21, 2020
Claro que si, no se si reír o llorar ???? pic.twitter.com/18tdsHXZGt
— Iman (@Iman2404Monica) December 21, 2020
No es el momento de poner eso después de haber autorizado y disculpado 2 conciertos con 5mil pax. Seremos responsables como los que fueron al concierto, 30 % de aforo de la capacidad, no cantaremos y ventilaremos.. y a ver si hacéis lo mismo con restaurantes y terrazas.
— Cucufata (@Cucufata3) December 21, 2020
Anda que para dar lecciones de responsabilidad estás tú, bonita pic.twitter.com/8EHIIf6BXl
— Black Perry ???????? (@jmajefc) December 21, 2020
Que hables de responsabilidad habiendo permitido que se juntaran 5.000 personas en un recinto cerrado y que el presidente de tu partido junto a Feijoó estuviesen de caminito juntos y sin mascarillas. De risa.
— Gabriel Souza R. (@itsxmegabi) December 21, 2020
Raphael pic.twitter.com/Ia5GQqf4uV
— AGUSTIN DOMINGO (@Agustin65DG) December 21, 2020
Deberías hacerte ese autorregalo, te veo muy flojita de responsabilidad
— jlacruz (@lopez_lacruz) December 21, 2020
