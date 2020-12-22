Diario Público
Los tuiteros piden una calle para Julio Anguita en Córdoba

Por

La legión tuitera que mira a la izquierda se ha movilizado en Twitter para pedir que Córdoba tenga una calle dedicada a Julio Anguita, fallecido en el pasado 16 de mayo de 2020 en esa ciudad. Creen sus seguidores que el gran referente de la izquierda alternativa española de los últimos años se merece ser recordado en la ciudad de sus amores, de la que además fue alcalde tras las primeras elecciones municipales de este período democrático, celebradas en 1979. Por eso en Twitter se ha creado la etiqueta #UnaCalleParaJulio para que el que fuera secretario general del PCE y dirigente máximo de Izquierda Unida tenga esa calle. Si la tienen otros con menos merecimientos, ¿por qué no él?

También hay una campaña de firmas en change.org para rendir este homenaje a Anguita.

Nosotros no podemos añadir mucho más Tan solo aplaudir y ayudar a difundir la iniciativa. Como siempre, dejemos que hablen los tuiteros, algunos conocidos.