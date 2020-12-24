"Lo borda": un niño de nueve años triunfa en las redes con su resumen de 2020

Si tuvieran que definir el año 2020 en una sola frase, ¿qué dirían? Difícil, ¿no? Termina 2020 y los medios se apresuran a hacer balance de un año que nos ha marcado a todos. Cada uno hará su propio balance de estos doce meses, así que el diario The Washington Post ha pedido a sus lectores que resuman el año en una sola palabra o frase. Se recibieron miles, claro, pero la más ingeniosa, la que más ha llamado la atención del diario estadounidense ha sido la de Clarke Smith, un niño de nueve que vive en el estado de Michigan.

"Como si miraras a ambos lados de la calle antes de cruzar y entonces te atropellara un submarino". Esa es el resumen de Clarke Smith. Además, el niño añadió otra frase con la que todos podemos estar de acuerdo: "Porque ha sido el año más loco de todos". Así definió el niño este 2020 tan, tan... pongan ustedes el calificativo que quieran.

Como The Washington Post tiene un muro de pago, uno de sus redactores subió a Twitter la contundente y original frase del niño, que rápidamente se hizo viral. El tuit del periodista acumula más de 36.000 'me gusta'.

The Post asked readers to come up with a word or phrase to describe 2020. A 9-year-old in Mich. nails it. https://t.co/Jwdf0kQTeg pic.twitter.com/N0wquJJr5M

— Jason Ukman (@JasonUkman) December 18, 2020