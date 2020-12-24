"Lo borda": un niño de nueve años triunfa en las redes con su resumen de 2020

Si tuvieran que definir el año 2020 en una sola frase, ¿qué dirían? Difícil, ¿no? Termina 2020 y los medios se apresuran a hacer balance de un año que nos ha marcado a todos. Cada uno hará su propio balance de estos doce meses, así que el diario The Washington Post ha pedido a sus lectores que resuman el año en una sola palabra o frase. Se recibieron miles, claro, pero la más ingeniosa, la que más ha llamado la atención del diario estadounidense ha sido la de Clarke Smith, un niño de nueve que vive en el estado de Michigan.
"Como si miraras a ambos lados de la calle antes de cruzar y entonces te atropellara un submarino". Esa es el resumen de Clarke Smith. Además, el niño añadió otra frase con la que todos podemos estar de acuerdo: "Porque ha sido el año más loco de todos". Así definió el niño este 2020 tan, tan... pongan ustedes el calificativo que quieran.
Como The Washington Post tiene un muro de pago, uno de sus redactores subió a Twitter la contundente y original frase del niño, que rápidamente se hizo viral. El tuit del periodista acumula más de 36.000 'me gusta'.
The Post asked readers to come up with a word or phrase to describe 2020. A 9-year-old in Mich. nails it. https://t.co/Jwdf0kQTeg pic.twitter.com/N0wquJJr5M
— Jason Ukman (@JasonUkman) December 18, 2020
La legión tuitera ha celebrado esta original definición de Clarke Smith. Recogemos aquí algunas de la parte hispana, por aquello de que en Tremending aún no somos bilingües.
Todos nos sentimos como Clarke Smith... https://t.co/tZW3T5IEp6
— Eduardo Mosqueira (@emosqueira) December 20, 2020
El WP @washingtonpost pide a sus lectores que describan 2020 en una palabra o frase. Agotador, caótico, surrealista, una pesadilla, sueños perdidos, corazón roto... Y al final llega Clarke Smith, de 9 años https://t.co/m4WnD8vfv6 pic.twitter.com/HEjAzJ1VVV
— Dori Toribio (@DoriToribio) December 18, 2020
Mi descripción favorita de 2020: "Como mirar a ambos lados antes de cruzar la calle y que te atropelle un submarino" https://t.co/JMabfZSYwd
— Lorena Arroyo (@lav_arroyo) December 19, 2020
No es una palabra, pero me pareció buenísima y acertada esta descripción. https://t.co/JNscJ7xy5a
— Florantonia Singer (@fsingerf) December 19, 2020
El Washington Post pidió a sus lectores que describieran 2020 con una frase. Un niño de 9 años de Michigan lo bordó...
"Es como si vas a cruzar una calle y miras con cuidado a ambos lados, y de repente te atropella un submarino". ????
Novela El Cetro de Ur ???? @CetroEl pic.twitter.com/4e8DAQTbCb
— JOSÉ CÁMARA????♀️✊ (@EscritorJCamara) December 24, 2020
