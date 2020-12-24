Diario Público
Diario Público

Discurso de Navidad del rey Los descacharrantes vídeos del emérito colándose en el mensaje de Felipe VI, gracias a la magia de 'El Intermedio'

Por

Todo el mundo pendiente del mensaje de Navidad de Felipe VI, en unas fechas en las que su padre, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I sigue exiliado en Abu Dabi tras el escándalo por las revelaciones de sus chanchullos económicos. Las palabras del monarca serán analizadas al milímetro para ver si hace referencia o no a los líos del ex jefe del Estado.

Relacioanda: ¿Hablará del emérito? ¿Saldrá Froilán? ¿Se grabará en el plató de Sálvame?: los tuiteros calientan el discurso navideño del rey

En ese contexto, esta semana el programa El Intermedio de La Sexta ha sacado otro de sus siempre geniales vídeos manipulados, esta vez colando al emérito en su discurso real. En resultado, para tirarse por el suelo de la risa:

El autor, una vez más, no es otro que el genial guionista, realizador y tuitero Alberto González (@queridoantonio). En su cuenta de Twitter, el otro día publicaba una foto del momento de la creación del vídeo:
En este artículo