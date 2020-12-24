Todo el mundo pendiente del mensaje de Navidad de Felipe VI, en unas fechas en las que su padre, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I sigue exiliado en Abu Dabi tras el escándalo por las revelaciones de sus chanchullos económicos. Las palabras del monarca serán analizadas al milímetro para ver si hace referencia o no a los líos del ex jefe del Estado.
Relacioanda: ¿Hablará del emérito? ¿Saldrá Froilán? ¿Se grabará en el plató de Sálvame?: los tuiteros calientan el discurso navideño del rey
En ese contexto, esta semana el programa El Intermedio de La Sexta ha sacado otro de sus siempre geniales vídeos manipulados, esta vez colando al emérito en su discurso real. En resultado, para tirarse por el suelo de la risa:
El mensaje del rey...#VideoManipulado pic.twitter.com/jaggPgNcDo
— El Intermedio (@El_Intermedio) December 22, 2020
El autor, una vez más, no es otro que el genial guionista, realizador y tuitero Alberto González (@queridoantonio). En su cuenta de Twitter, el otro día publicaba una foto del momento de la creación del vídeo:
Esta noche en El Intermedio pic.twitter.com/qUqItvzg2s
— Alberto González Vázquez (@queridoantonio) December 21, 2020
Buenérrimo pic.twitter.com/NSxHw8YGO6
— O Gontxo ????????️???????? (@gontxo2012) December 21, 2020
????????????
— Pino López (@pino_lp) December 22, 2020
????????????????????????????
— Contxi de Rodrigo???? (@ConcRod22) December 23, 2020
