Diario Público
Diario Público

Mensaje de Navidad de Felipe VI "El 2020 ha sido tan extraño que ha resucitado a Felipe IV": cachondeo con el lapsus de Echenique

Por

Este jueves se celebra la Nochebuena y, en lo político, mucha gente está pendiente del mensaje de Navidad de Felipe VI, tras un año de noticias sobre los tejemanejes económicos de Juan Carlos I.

Relacionada: ¿Hablará del emérito? ¿Saldrá Froilán? ¿Se grabará en el plató de Sálvame?: los tuiteros calientan el discurso navideño del rey

Por supuesto, los partidos políticos también están muy atentos a ese mensaje, cada uno con su discurso. Este jueves, el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pablo Echenique, lanzó un mensaje precisamente citando la encuesta sobre la Monarquía impulsada por Público y otros 15 medios independientes. Sin embargo, su tuit ha llamado la atención no tanto por su contenido si no por un lapsus o una errata:

"Hoy Felipe IV pedirá unidad y quizás diga que la monarquía representa, de hecho, la unidad del país". Evidentemente, Echenique se refería a Felipe VI, y no al monarca que reinó entre 1621 y 1665, que difícilmente podría decir hoy nada.

En un día de poca acción política y de mucho tiempo libre, los tuiteros han aprovechado para dar rienda suelta al cachondeo, entre muchos insultos de algún que otro trol que no merecen ser reproducidos:

En este artículo