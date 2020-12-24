Este jueves se celebra la Nochebuena y, en lo político, mucha gente está pendiente del mensaje de Navidad de Felipe VI, tras un año de noticias sobre los tejemanejes económicos de Juan Carlos I.
Por supuesto, los partidos políticos también están muy atentos a ese mensaje, cada uno con su discurso. Este jueves, el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pablo Echenique, lanzó un mensaje precisamente citando la encuesta sobre la Monarquía impulsada por Público y otros 15 medios independientes. Sin embargo, su tuit ha llamado la atención no tanto por su contenido si no por un lapsus o una errata:
Hoy Felipe IV pedirá unidad y quizás diga que la monarquía representa, de hecho, la unidad del país.
Pero los datos dicen todo lo contrario. La monarquía divide a votantes de izquierdas y derechas, a las generaciones y a los territorios.
La monarquía no es unidad. Es división. pic.twitter.com/kkFsk6QrKz
— Pablo Echenique (@PabloEchenique) December 24, 2020
"Hoy Felipe IV pedirá unidad y quizás diga que la monarquía representa, de hecho, la unidad del país". Evidentemente, Echenique se refería a Felipe VI, y no al monarca que reinó entre 1621 y 1665, que difícilmente podría decir hoy nada.
En un día de poca acción política y de mucho tiempo libre, los tuiteros han aprovechado para dar rienda suelta al cachondeo, entre muchos insultos de algún que otro trol que no merecen ser reproducidos:
— Jules (@CensoredJules) December 24, 2020
Felipe IV te desea Feliz Navidad! pic.twitter.com/WqQ74VIDHx
— La Tita Ale de extremo zapatillazo ???????? (@LaTitaAle1) December 24, 2020
El 2020 ha sido tan extraño que ha resucitado a Felipe IV.
— Juan (@juanLR_r) December 24, 2020
Eso, Felipe IV.
Viva el vino.
— Kikolo (@kikolo777) December 24, 2020
Yo me daré por satisfecho si en el discurso no ha metido mano el Conde-duque de Olivares???? Felices fiestas, @PabloEchenique https://t.co/GJlGZ82Jw7
— Pau Marí-Klose (@pmklose) December 24, 2020
Yo pensaba que llevaba más de 350 años muerto pero en este 2020 ya me creo cualquier cosa
— Dalmau de Queralt (@de_queralt) December 24, 2020
Pues será a través de la ouija, porque Felipe IV murió hace casi 4 siglos.
— David RS ???? (@David_Rguez7) December 24, 2020
Oiga, a mí déjeme en paz. pic.twitter.com/yUu8btQKXy
— George Kaplan (@Kaplan_GV) December 24, 2020
Felipe IV ahora pic.twitter.com/BcVt5qIT6l
— José Pastor (@JosePvstor) December 24, 2020
Felipe IV complicado, colega
— alberto wagner moll (@bertowagnermoll) December 24, 2020
