Parecía ser la típica noticia de la que nadie tiene nada malo que decir: ya han llegado a Españas primeras dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19, que empezará a distribuirse desde este domingo. Sin embargo, Albert Rivera fue la nota discordante en el asunto, cuestión que no ha pasado por alto en redes sociales.
"Tenemos un Gobierno que no nos lo merecemos: ha descubierto la vacuna contra el #Covid_19 para salvar a la humanidad y encima los ministros, al parecer, van a pagar las vacunas de sus bolsillos, por eso las envuelven con su propaganda. Muchas gracias. #IroniaOn", espetaba el exlíder de Ciudadanos.
Tenemos un Gobierno que no nos lo merecemos: ha descubierto la vacuna contra el #Covid_19 para salvar a la humanidad y encima los ministros, al parecer, van a pagar las vacunas de sus bolsillos, por eso las envuelven con su propaganda. Muchas gracias. #IroniaOn pic.twitter.com/iGxfQwEFQ3
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) December 26, 2020
En una jornada en la que se ha confirmado que en Madrid hay cuatro casos de la nueva cepa del coronavirus aparecida en Reino Unido, la valoración de Rivera no ha caído bien, que ha sido ampliamente criticado en redes por su manera de ver este logotipo del Gobierno en una caja.
Mira la comunidad de Madrid en la que está tu partido,las mascarillas que repartió pic.twitter.com/wb4La7sQav
— Alberto_ yoyo (@Alberto_yoyo) December 26, 2020
O sea que la puta banderita hasta en la sopa pero ahora esto no? Chaval mira que para una cosa en la que tiene sentido https://t.co/bQvagvmoG0
— Psicopompo (@starryxchaos) December 26, 2020
Albert, cada vez empieza más temprano con el anís https://t.co/ytoKsvQgex
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) December 26, 2020
Mira que el tuit es la mierda más absoluta, pero es que usar el hashtag de ironía on a 26 de diciembre de 2020 es aún peor. Esta persona no puede parar de ser un bochorno ni un sólo dia. https://t.co/cSkFBcrp6n
— Alba Cordero (@sabordelrock) December 26, 2020
Para esto ha quedado el que iba a ser el futuro de España. El que se retiraba porque sus resultados eran patéticos.
No se puede ser más superfluo.#IroniaOff https://t.co/zPof6iuEpM
— javier olivares (@olivares_javier) December 26, 2020
