Diario Público
Diario Público

Vacuna coronavirus "No se puede ser más superfluo": Albert Rivera sale escaldado tras criticar la fotografía que confirma la llegada de la vacuna a España

Por

Parecía ser la típica noticia de la que nadie tiene nada malo que decir: ya han llegado a Españas primeras dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19, que empezará a distribuirse desde este domingo. Sin embargo, Albert Rivera fue la nota discordante en el asunto, cuestión que no ha pasado por alto en redes sociales.

"Tenemos un Gobierno que no nos lo merecemos: ha descubierto la vacuna contra el #Covid_19 para salvar a la humanidad y encima los ministros, al parecer, van a pagar las vacunas de sus bolsillos, por eso las envuelven con su propaganda. Muchas gracias. #IroniaOn", espetaba el exlíder de Ciudadanos.

En una jornada en la que se ha confirmado que en Madrid hay cuatro casos de la nueva cepa del coronavirus aparecida en Reino Unido, la valoración de Rivera no ha caído bien, que ha sido ampliamente criticado en redes por su manera de ver este logotipo del Gobierno en una caja.
En este artículo