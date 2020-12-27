Diario Público
El brillante tuit de Ibai que se ríe de los negacionistas de la vacuna contra el coronavirus

La noticia del día y la que todo el mundo esperaba con ansia desde hacía meses ha llegado. La vacunación contra el coronavirus ha arrancado ya con Araceli, de 96 años, como primera persona en ser vacunada en el país.

La noticia, que ha conmovido las redes sociales, ha encontrado mucha broma y mucho buen humor. El 2021 empieza ya con vacuna contra la pandemia que encerró a Occidente en sus casas.

Por eso, el tuit de Ibai apenas cosechó 5.000 interacciones en sus primeros minutos. El narrador y generador de contenidos online se refería a la frase de Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil, que temía que la vacuna convirtiera en cocodrilo a la gente.

Lejos de apoyar esa tesis, Ibai se mofó y aprovechó para reírse de los negacionistas de la vacuna.

