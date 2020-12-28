"Araceli da las 'gracias a Dios' y no a Sánchez". ¿Inocentada o 'Tema del día' de La Razón?, preguntaba un tuitero con sorna. Pues de inocentada nada.
¿Inocentada o "Tema del día" de La Razón?#SantosInocentes pic.twitter.com/hrJVGs7WrP
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) December 28, 2020
Efectivamente, es el titular que aparece en la portada de este lunes en el diario La Razón. Este domingo, Araceli, de 96 años, se convirtió en la primera persona vacunada contra el coronavirus en España. Una vez recibida la primera dosis, dio las "gracias a Dios" por haber sido vacunada.
En el titular de La Razón añadieron ese "y no a Sánchez". Una 'licencia' que no viene muy a cuento, más aún cuando el artículo al que se apunta, en la página 30, no habla de Sánchez en ningún momento.
Para La razón siempre es 28 de diciembre
— ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@winston_lobo) December 28, 2020
No es el único titular llamativo de este lunes en La Razón. Hay otro más que ha suscitado comentarios:
La alusión a su padre? Estamos tontos o que? .... pic.twitter.com/XfbgU64YLE
— JAVIER (@JAVIER9090) December 28, 2020
La inocentada de La Razón es, sin duda, la mejor. Lo de la 'alusión a su padre' es la monda ???????? #28dicembre #DiaDeLosInocentes #Inocentes pic.twitter.com/Roh6naZZOn
— El tarambana republicano (@la_tarambana) December 28, 2020
Si le sumas lo de Gracias a Dios y no a Sánchez es de las de enmarcar https://t.co/rBjLUCwtpa
— JAS (@JAlcazar86) December 28, 2020
Gilipollez del día. Ni gracias a Dios, ni gracias a Sánchez. Gracias a la ciencia. Sin ciencia esto es imposible. (Y ya de paso, sin financiación a la ciencia, tampoco).
— Eduardo (@TheElekend) December 28, 2020
La 1ª vacunada contra #COVID19 dijo Gracias a Dios y La Razón añade, maliciosamente, ... y no a Sánchez. Araceli no tiene que dárselas, como quienes dicen Gracias a Dios es viernes. La vacuna llega de la ciencia y la eficacia de Pfizer y de la Sanidad pública europea y española. pic.twitter.com/zMHYHGLUPn
— Javier Maura (@jmaurab) December 28, 2020
