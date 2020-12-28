"Araceli da las 'gracias a Dios' y no a Sánchez". ¿Inocentada o 'Tema del día' de La Razón?, preguntaba un tuitero con sorna. Pues de inocentada nada.

Efectivamente, es el titular que aparece en la portada de este lunes en el diario La Razón. Este domingo, Araceli, de 96 años, se convirtió en la primera persona vacunada contra el coronavirus en España. Una vez recibida la primera dosis, dio las "gracias a Dios" por haber sido vacunada.

En el titular de La Razón añadieron ese "y no a Sánchez". Una 'licencia' que no viene muy a cuento, más aún cuando el artículo al que se apunta, en la página 30, no habla de Sánchez en ningún momento.

No es el único titular llamativo de este lunes en La Razón. Hay otro más que ha suscitado comentarios:

Gilipollez del día. Ni gracias a Dios, ni gracias a Sánchez. Gracias a la ciencia. Sin ciencia esto es imposible. (Y ya de paso, sin financiación a la ciencia, tampoco). — Eduardo (@TheElekend) December 28, 2020