Diario Público
Diario Público

La 'prensa seria' No, no es una inocentada, es un titular de 'La Razón'

Por

"Araceli da las 'gracias a Dios' y no a Sánchez". ¿Inocentada o 'Tema del día' de La Razón?, preguntaba un tuitero con sorna. Pues de inocentada nada.

Efectivamente, es el titular que aparece en la portada de este lunes en el diario La Razón. Este domingo, Araceli, de 96 años, se convirtió en la primera persona vacunada contra el coronavirus en España. Una vez recibida la primera dosis, dio las "gracias a Dios" por haber sido vacunada.

Relacionada: Los memes más descacharrantes sobre Araceli, la primera vacunada contra la covid-19 en España

En el titular de La Razón añadieron ese "y no a Sánchez". Una 'licencia' que no viene muy a cuento, más aún cuando el artículo al que se apunta, en la página 30, no habla de Sánchez en ningún momento.

No es el único titular llamativo de este lunes en La Razón. Hay otro más que ha suscitado comentarios:
En este artículo