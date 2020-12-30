Diario Público
Madrid Los memes de Almeida y Levy patinando sobre hielo que te harán tirarte por el suelo de la risa

"Frozen versión municipal": con este comentario jocoso el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ha publicado este miércoles en sus redes sociales una fotografía en la que aparece patinando sobre la pista de hielo instalada en la Galería de Cristal del Palacio de Cibeles, empujando a su concejala de Cultura, Andrea Levy.

Almeida y Levy se han animado este miércoles a probar a calzarse los patines y a lanzarse a deslizarse sobre la superficie helada. Tanto Almeida como Levy han publicado vídeos donde tratan de no perder el equilibrio.

Pero claro, una imagen así no podía pasar por alto en las redes sociales, que la han transformado en el meme del día. Para tirarse por el suelo:
