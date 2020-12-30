"Frozen versión municipal": con este comentario jocoso el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ha publicado este miércoles en sus redes sociales una fotografía en la que aparece patinando sobre la pista de hielo instalada en la Galería de Cristal del Palacio de Cibeles, empujando a su concejala de Cultura, Andrea Levy.
Frozen versión municipal ❄️ pic.twitter.com/1ilEgjL57o
— José Luis Martínez-Almeida (@AlmeidaPP_) December 30, 2020
Almeida y Levy se han animado este miércoles a probar a calzarse los patines y a lanzarse a deslizarse sobre la superficie helada. Tanto Almeida como Levy han publicado vídeos donde tratan de no perder el equilibrio.
Pero claro, una imagen así no podía pasar por alto en las redes sociales, que la han transformado en el meme del día. Para tirarse por el suelo:
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 30, 2020
— El Palentino radioactivo (@the_manfly) December 30, 2020
— Capitán Cavernícola (@CapitanCave) December 30, 2020
— Albert (@AlbertSpain) December 30, 2020
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) December 30, 2020
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) December 30, 2020
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) December 30, 2020
WIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/y5rcY92h5U
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) December 30, 2020
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) December 30, 2020
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) December 30, 2020
— CELESSON (@chemapizca) December 30, 2020
Lo que hacen algunos por pillar aparcamiento. pic.twitter.com/p1SBu1z8lu
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) December 30, 2020
https://t.co/SyBHB6guqL pic.twitter.com/dcXVAcxKG3
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) December 30, 2020
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) December 30, 2020
— Emi ???????? (@la_frantxute) December 30, 2020
????El camino que lleva al Zendal
Voy empujando a mi viejo trineo
Nada mejor hay que pueda hacer con la Levy
Su ronco empuje es segura infección
Ropo-pom-pón, ropo-pom-pón???? pic.twitter.com/KAWA4jGvNz
— Nadie es perfecto (@_nadie_soy) December 30, 2020
El remake español ya está aquí. pic.twitter.com/TizEE0xwPN
— Josué Coello (@josue_coello) December 30, 2020
Gestionando. pic.twitter.com/69L2EnW2B6
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 30, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) December 30, 2020
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) December 30, 2020
- ¿Dónde dices que me llevas José Luis?... pic.twitter.com/Ef5pzObsOd
— Dr. Bizarro (@Dr_Bizzarro) December 30, 2020
— GIGI???? (@GIGIreportadaB) December 30, 2020
Yupiiiiii!!! Me requeteencanta mi nuevo muñecooooooo!! Gracias hermoso Alacalderrrrllllll ♥️ pic.twitter.com/c7x5GsjF29
— Las Pilis (@PilisLas) December 30, 2020
— Bbxtrix (@bbxtrix2) December 30, 2020
— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) December 30, 2020
- Voy a matar a Moe...
¡WIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!... pic.twitter.com/pfgfrCW2pG
— Dr. Bizarro (@Dr_Bizzarro) December 30, 2020
— Sospechoso Habitual®™ (@almosa75) December 30, 2020
— Mr. Jorsman (@grouchymur) December 30, 2020
— Jongarter (@jongarter) December 30, 2020
— Joe Peralta (@colegabot) December 30, 2020
CORRE PECAS, CORRE! pic.twitter.com/YwytthSQ9L
— Perrins (@Pitulins) December 30, 2020
Fre, Chocolá, dos gus !!!! pic.twitter.com/In0zvMEUkN
— gema (@ghemayem) December 30, 2020
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) December 30, 2020
— gema (@ghemayem) December 30, 2020
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) December 30, 2020
Mi casaaaaaaaa!! pic.twitter.com/Ata4mhoh7n
— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) December 30, 2020
