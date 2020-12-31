Diario Público
"El resumen del 2020 en una imagen": las redes se despiden del año del coronavirus y el confinamiento

Nos encontramos en la recta final del año y las redes han querido despedirse del 2020 con el hashtag #Adios2020.

Muchos lo han hecho con imágenes que resumen perfectamente lo que para ellos ha supuesto este año de pandemia, de coronavirus y confinamiento.

Como cada día, Ángel Martín ha hecho su vídeo en el que resume las noticias del día, pero por primera vez se ha salido del guión y no ha contado ninguna noticia relevante. Martín ha utilizado sus dos minutos frente a la cámara para desear una buena entrada de año y pedir a sus seguidores que brinden por ellos mismos.

Otros tuiteros son más desconfiados con respecto al 2021 y por eso han pedido prudencia a través de la red social.

Como todos los años, en Youtube se han subido diferentes vídeos que resumen el año y Google también ha querido despedirse de este 2020.
