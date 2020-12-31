"El resumen del 2020 en una imagen": las redes se despiden del año del coronavirus y el confinamiento

Nos encontramos en la recta final del año y las redes han querido despedirse del 2020 con el hashtag #Adios2020.
Algo así fue este año 2020 ????????#Adios2020 ???????? pic.twitter.com/TeDeeKUEaB
— Sandrita ???????????? (@tumasyo_somos1) December 31, 2020
Ya viene el 2021 ! ✨#Adios2020 pic.twitter.com/GvhxZmX48E
— Ninna AMLOVER ???? (@angelinasalazar) December 31, 2020
#Adios2020 #Hola2021 pic.twitter.com/UGcGZoZfRX
— Zalo Vázquez (@zalovr) December 31, 2020
#Adios2020 pic.twitter.com/CgHPdBtR9l
— 0xido (@0xidoRock2) December 31, 2020
Muchos lo han hecho con imágenes que resumen perfectamente lo que para ellos ha supuesto este año de pandemia, de coronavirus y confinamiento.
#Adios2020 pic.twitter.com/ki3uESuF2E
— Vida de Madrid (@VidaDeMadrid) December 31, 2020
— Javier Sánchez (@JWulen) December 30, 2020
Resumen Simpson del 2020: pic.twitter.com/OQdAbx93Fn
— Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) December 31, 2020
Mi foto resumen del 2020. pic.twitter.com/xaG8n8v6w2
— Mónica Carrillo (@MonicaCarrillo) December 31, 2020
un buen resumen del 2020: pic.twitter.com/rwa5LaASRE
— TRESCO (@trescoball) December 27, 2020
El resumen del 2020 en una imágen pic.twitter.com/hfV6F6AYLB
— Facu DAntuoni (@facudantuoni) December 27, 2020
Parte del resumen del 2020...#ResumenDel2020 #Responsabilidad #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/YL7W25JWTW
— Scarleth Montagut Ascanio® (@ScarlethMontA) December 29, 2020
Buscando entre mis fotos del 2020... pic.twitter.com/6fbnghDyE4
— Adrián Rodríguez (@AdriRdzz) December 31, 2020
Como cada día, Ángel Martín ha hecho su vídeo en el que resume las noticias del día, pero por primera vez se ha salido del guión y no ha contado ninguna noticia relevante. Martín ha utilizado sus dos minutos frente a la cámara para desear una buena entrada de año y pedir a sus seguidores que brinden por ellos mismos.
Informativo matinal para ahorrar tiempo 31/12/20 pic.twitter.com/IUsVVD6Lh7
— Ángel Martín Gómez (@angelmartin_nc) December 31, 2020
Otros tuiteros son más desconfiados con respecto al 2021 y por eso han pedido prudencia a través de la red social.
Igual en lugar de "feliz 2021" esta noche podemos decir "relativamente satisfactorio 2021", "sosegado año nuevo", "que tengas un 2021 decente". Por rebajar la presión.
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) December 31, 2020
Cuando te dicen que 2021 puede ser como 2020#adios2020 pic.twitter.com/CoGBeIKCCf
— Ford Fairlane (@ForFarleing) December 31, 2020
Como todos los años, en Youtube se han subido diferentes vídeos que resumen el año y Google también ha querido despedirse de este 2020.
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>