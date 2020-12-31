Diario Público
#EncuestaMonarquía Las redes se despiden del 2020 deseando un #2021Republicano

Como cada 31 de diciembre, las redes se llenan de hashtags para despedir el año y dar la bienvenida al siguiente.

Este 2020, especialmente duro por la pandemia de coronavirus, no iba a ser diferente y Twitter se ha llenado de mensajes para despedirlo con el hashtag #Adios2020.
Entre las diferentes tendencias de este último día del año se encuentra la de #2021Republicano.

Con este mensaje multitud de personas han querido mostrar el deseo de una República en España.

Según la última encuesta sobre la monarquía y la república impulsada por 16 medios independientes un 47,8% de encuestados afirman apoyar la celebración de una consulta que les permitiese elegir la forma de estado, frente a un 36,1% que la rechazaría.

Los datos son claros: un 40,9% de los españoles apoyaría la República en un referéndum frente a un 34,9% que votaría por la monarquía.
