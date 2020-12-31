Como cada 31 de diciembre, las redes se llenan de hashtags para despedir el año y dar la bienvenida al siguiente.
Este 2020, especialmente duro por la pandemia de coronavirus, no iba a ser diferente y Twitter se ha llenado de mensajes para despedirlo con el hashtag #Adios2020.
Entre las diferentes tendencias de este último día del año se encuentra la de #2021Republicano.
Con este mensaje multitud de personas han querido mostrar el deseo de una República en España.
Según la última encuesta sobre la monarquía y la república impulsada por 16 medios independientes un 47,8% de encuestados afirman apoyar la celebración de una consulta que les permitiese elegir la forma de estado, frente a un 36,1% que la rechazaría.
Los datos son claros: un 40,9% de los españoles apoyaría la República en un referéndum frente a un 34,9% que votaría por la monarquía.
Aunque algunos no quieran verlo, España será República. Será en un año, cinco, diez o veinte. Pero la monarquía tiene los días contados. Es insostenible. Una persona no puede ser jefe del estado por su apellido. Te caiga bien o mal.#2021Republicano
— Mayte G (@mayteconigriega) December 31, 2020
#2021Republicano pic.twitter.com/yxGWXcqC5T
— Arbre ou Rhizome (@SOSBierzo) December 31, 2020
Volverás a mi huerto y a mi higuera:
por los altos andamios de las flores
pajareará tu alma colmenera
de angelicales ceras y labores.
Volverás al arrullo de las rejas
de los enamorados labradores.
Miguel Hernandez@red_republica#2021Republicano pic.twitter.com/6OcNd6FZ5I
— May (@mecompletocon) December 30, 2020
Tendremos nuestra República elegida democráticamente por la gente #2021Republicano pic.twitter.com/MbJ2ZC5T5q
— Karlos ✊???? (@Karlospodemos) December 30, 2020
Por un 2021 sin Monarquia ❤️✊????#2021Republicano @red_republica @FrenteDeIzdas pic.twitter.com/PxZp7CzVUn
— Alejandro Muñoz F.????☠️ (@alemanya7) December 30, 2020
. @MayoralRafa desmonta la mentira repetida mil veces de que en este país se ha votado la monarquía.
No. No se ha votado. Nos la legó el dictador y Suárez no la sometió a referéndum porque sabía que perdería.#2021Republicano pic.twitter.com/X5e4Qk9xCd
— Caracola Yo con @red_republica ????️???????????? ????⚓ (@carolacaracola5) December 31, 2020
