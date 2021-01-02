Diario Público
Diario Público

"Económicamente es un disparate": el Gobierno de Ayuso y Aguado queda retratado tras su última medida para la red de transportes de Madrid

Por

Este 1 de enero, el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, hacía oficial a través de redes sociales un cambio en las tarifas del abono transporte de la red de transporte de la región.

En 2021, los mayores de 65 años ven reducido el precio de su abono un 50%. El resto de la población, sin embargo, ha visto como su tarifa no sufre ninguna revisión.

La población ha querido mostrar su disgusto a través de las redes sociales. Que varias de las franjas de edad más golpeadas por la pandemia no hayan visto ningún cambio en sus precios ha sido propulsor de muchas críticas a Ayuso y Aguado, tachados de populistas en Twitter.
En este artículo