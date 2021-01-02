"Económicamente es un disparate": el Gobierno de Ayuso y Aguado queda retratado tras su última medida para la red de transportes de Madrid

Este 1 de enero, el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, hacía oficial a través de redes sociales un cambio en las tarifas del abono transporte de la red de transporte de la región.
En 2021, los mayores de 65 años ven reducido el precio de su abono un 50%. El resto de la población, sin embargo, ha visto como su tarifa no sufre ninguna revisión.
Desde hoy el abono transporte para mayores de 65 años pasa a costar la mitad que al comienzo de la legislatura: 6,3€.
Desde el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid no podemos subir las pensiones, pero podemos ayudar a que nuestros mayores ahorren en el transporte. pic.twitter.com/TMhllItruK
— Ignacio Aguado (@ignacioaguado) January 1, 2021
La población ha querido mostrar su disgusto a través de las redes sociales. Que varias de las franjas de edad más golpeadas por la pandemia no hayan visto ningún cambio en sus precios ha sido propulsor de muchas críticas a Ayuso y Aguado, tachados de populistas en Twitter.
¿Tienes 30 años, vives de alquiler en el quinto pino pq es lo único que te podías permitir y tienes una hora de transporte hasta tu trabajo? De 55€ al mes para arriba
¿Cobras pensión y llevas 15 años y dos crisis sin perder 1€ de poder adquisitivo? Pase usted gratis caballero. https://t.co/1omcZhC1Ac
— Ángel Martínez (@amjorge15) January 1, 2021
Económicamente es un disparate bajar el abono a los mayores antes que a los jóvenes, que además son más pobres. Políticamente es un acierto absoluto: la tasa de participación electoral de los mayores de 65 es el doble o más que la de los menores de 30. https://t.co/8DJjcGb3eG
— Idafe Martín Pérez (@IdafeMartin) January 1, 2021
Qué barbaridad, qué despropósito, qué poco sentido...
Si tienes más de 65 años y una pensión máxima (2.683€), el gobierno de Madrid cree que debe financiar tu transporte.
Toda bonificación debe ir vinculada a la renta. SIEMPRE. https://t.co/ehW2oTsObF
— Rego ???? (@Regoteos) January 1, 2021
