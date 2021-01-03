El concierto de Raphael no ha sido la única aglomeración navideña que ha despertado polémica. En el Centro Comercial La Cañada, en Marbella (Málaga), un evento de Kiko Rivera, Omar Montes y Luis Rollán vestidos de Reyes Magos provocó una aglomeración que derivó en el desalojo del centro para cumplir las normas de seguridad sanitarias.
La pandemia no ha evitado que se produjese una concentración importante de población, con imágenes más parecidas a la Nochevieja de Wuhan que a la que se vivió en España.
Imágenes de hoy del centro comercial La Cañada (Marbella). En el centro se celebraba un "concierto" de Kiko Rivera y Omar Montes. Tremendo.pic.twitter.com/bO78wChwHw
— Jules (@CensoredJules) January 2, 2021
Según el centro comercial La Cañada, se iba a tratar de un "evento sin público". pic.twitter.com/eWvbFog8n8
— Jules (@CensoredJules) January 2, 2021
Aquí los reyes magos del covid ???? pic.twitter.com/KksvqPilj9
— Jules (@CensoredJules) January 2, 2021
La Policía Local y la Policía Nacional han desalojado el centro comercial por la aglomeración. Bien.
Ahora la justicia que haga su trabajo y que los organizadores paguen por ello.https://t.co/ULSgnlgvBY
— Jules (@CensoredJules) January 2, 2021
Las críticas al evento, a la organización y a los asistentes ha sido feroz y contundente. No hace ni 24 horas, era desalojada una rave en Catalunya que había estado de fiesta durante varios días. Qué pensará Fernando Simón de todo esto.
La Cañada de Marbella. Aquí no hay COVID. pic.twitter.com/mLxXl8Dlg1
— m!guel (@Miguelsympa) January 2, 2021
La nueva subnormalidad https://t.co/eV09PzdmmK
— Javier Parra (@javier_parra) January 2, 2021
Los yonkis de Llinars. https://t.co/oY14Lr5vKP
— kantinu (@kantinu) January 2, 2021
Ir a un concierto de Omar Montes y Kiko Rivera debería estar penado con cárcel, haya pandemia o no. https://t.co/k97gbBvnBy
— XI (@ACS__11) January 2, 2021
