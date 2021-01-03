Diario Público
El concierto de Raphael no ha sido la única aglomeración navideña que ha despertado polémica. En el Centro Comercial La Cañada, en Marbella (Málaga), un evento de Kiko Rivera, Omar Montes y Luis Rollán vestidos de Reyes Magos provocó una aglomeración que derivó en el desalojo del centro para cumplir las normas de seguridad sanitarias.

La pandemia no ha evitado que se produjese una concentración importante de población, con imágenes más parecidas a la Nochevieja de Wuhan que a la que se vivió en España.

Las críticas al evento, a la organización y a los asistentes ha sido feroz y contundente. No hace ni 24 horas, era desalojada una rave en Catalunya que había estado de fiesta durante varios días. Qué pensará Fernando Simón de todo esto.
