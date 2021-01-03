Diario Público
Tras saberse que el plan del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid solo ha sido capaz de usar el 6% de las vacunas que ha recibido durante la primera semana de distribución, Isabel Díaz Ayuso ha sido objeto de las críticas por parte de las redes sociales.

Esa logística que no permite utilizar las más de 40.000 dosis que recibirá la comunidad de forma semanal han llevado a que muchos recuerden una rueda de prensa de la presidenta en la que pedía más vacunas que las que el Gobierno central había designado.

¿Para qué quería más vacunas si les sobran las que ya tienen? Esa es la pregunta que muchos se han hecho. Ayuso, además, ha sido ferviente opositora a la manera de distribuir las dosis, e incluso vaticinaba que en enero Madrid ya no tendría material para vacunación.
