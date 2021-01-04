Diario Público
reyes magos Cachondeo con los Pajes Reales de Ayuntamiento de Madrid: "A Madrid van los Power Rangers de Oriente"

Este domingo, Andrea Levy ha presentado los planes del Ayuntamiento de Madrid para la próxima Cabalgata de Reyes Magos que será muy diferente debido a la emergencia del coronavirus.

Finalmente, el Consistorio ha decidido limitar la presencia de Melchor, Gaspar y Baltasar a una gala sin público que tendrá lugar en el patio del centro Conde Duque.

Levy ha querido presentar estos planes para la Cabalgata recorriendo las calles del centro de la capital junto a tres Pajes Reales.

"¡Bienvenidos a Madrid queridos Pajes Reales!'', escribió este domingo la delegada de Cultura,Turismo y Deporte de Madrid.

La aparición de estas tres figuras ha desatado comentarios en redes sociales, ya que muchos usuarios los han comparado con los Power Rangers y otros han recordado la famosa frase de Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo cuando vio los Reyes Magos de Manuela Carmena.
