"Estupendo piso de 4 dormitorios, baño completo, salón con terraza y cocina amueblada con tendedero cerca de la parada del bus y metro. Segunda mano/buen estado".
Cualquier persona que busque piso y vea un anuncio así puede pararse para ver si le interesa comprar la vivienda, pero al meterse en las imágenes de este anuncio en concreto, seguramente saldrá espantado como si hubiese visto un fantasma.
Un usuario de Twitter, que está buscando piso en Madrid, ha compartido las imágenes de este anuncio en el que se vende un piso en el portal Idealista por 105.000 euros, en el barrio de Abrantes.
En ellas se puede observar un piso (por llamarlo de alguna manera) propio de películas de terror y de un apocalipsis zombie.
Buscando pisos en Madrid: "estupendo piso de 4 dormitorios, baño completo, salón con terraza y cocina amueblada con tendedero. cerca de la parada de bus y metro. " pic.twitter.com/mH5CbDXjsr
— Terry (@TerryJordi) January 4, 2021
— Terry (@TerryJordi) January 4, 2021
Las redes han comparado las fotografías de esta vivienda con películas y no han dejado de lanzar bromas.
"Cocina amueblada" ????????♂️ Yo creo que en Calificación energética debería tener un 10 porque está que arde pic.twitter.com/8ZXH60I5W0
— Fernando Santana (@zinkiki) January 4, 2021
Ahora ya lo tiene todo pic.twitter.com/Arg9GMnSJn
— ????☠️The Hatman????☠️ (@TheHatman666) January 4, 2021
— Uri Gagarin (@erpiticlin) January 4, 2021
Yo veo hasta calaveras ... pic.twitter.com/yIksnJ8BIM
— pilaram ???????????? ???? (@pilar_____8) January 4, 2021
Crees que si tuviera ascensor te escaparias antes de los espiritus que habitan ahí???.. pic.twitter.com/uv4U9U571r
— No Toi (@NoToi10) January 4, 2021
O gemelas de 8 años con vestido azul, calcetines blancos y cogidas de la mano. pic.twitter.com/3x4eIkIfFG
— MariPauli (@PmPache) January 5, 2021
El casero cuando viene a cobrarte el alquiler. pic.twitter.com/xudWeGponB
— Lío Cruz (@cifra330) January 4, 2021
The floor is very sad... pic.twitter.com/tdqAzYRZbQ
— Mudhooks (@Mudhooks) January 5, 2021
La puerta al inframundo ???? pic.twitter.com/3EITjOd844
— Alberto Ferrándiz (@alfermar) January 4, 2021
Buena casa con estupendos vecinos. pic.twitter.com/9AVxc1VGEu
— 'listín' de teléfonos ???? (@felituitter) January 4, 2021
Y al caer la noche en el apartamento... pic.twitter.com/scy3PaRucd
— Soired Hernández???????? (@SOIREDH) January 4, 2021
Me recuerda a algo pic.twitter.com/3GUzv1uMG7
— CokiFlow nomellame (@CokiFlow) January 4, 2021
Finalmente, el portal de viviendas ha borrado el anuncio y ahora se encuentra pendiente de revisión.
Me meo que he tumbado el anuncio pic.twitter.com/eTQKzU88rM
— Terry (@TerryJordi) January 4, 2021
