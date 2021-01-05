"Estupendo piso de 4 dormitorios, baño completo, salón con terraza y cocina amueblada con tendedero cerca de la parada del bus y metro. Segunda mano/buen estado".

Cualquier persona que busque piso y vea un anuncio así puede pararse para ver si le interesa comprar la vivienda, pero al meterse en las imágenes de este anuncio en concreto, seguramente saldrá espantado como si hubiese visto un fantasma.

Un usuario de Twitter, que está buscando piso en Madrid, ha compartido las imágenes de este anuncio en el que se vende un piso en el portal Idealista por 105.000 euros, en el barrio de Abrantes.

En ellas se puede observar un piso (por llamarlo de alguna manera) propio de películas de terror y de un apocalipsis zombie.

Las redes han comparado las fotografías de esta vivienda con películas y no han dejado de lanzar bromas.

