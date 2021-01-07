Diario Público
Diario Público

Asalto al Capitolio "Juan Carlos I viaja a Estados Unidos para volver a salvar la democracia": 'El Mundo Today' se corona en una noche para la historia

Por

Un chispazo en mitad de la tormenta. No se puede definir de otra forma este alarde de creatividad de El Mundo Today.

Mientras el mundo miraba atento a Washington, donde el Capitolio era asaltado por seguidores de Trump para evitar que Joe Biden fuera nombrado presidente, este medio satírico se sacaba de la manga la que ha sido, sin duda, la broma de la noche.

Así, sacaban la broma que más se ha viralizado en España, con el rey emérito como protagonista: Juan Carlos I viaja de urgencia a Estados Unidos para volver a salvar la democracia.

Bromeando con el papel del rey en el golpe de Estado del 23-F en el Congreso de los Diputados, El Mundo Today extendía las cualidades salvadoras del monarca hacia Estados Unidos, que durante un rato parecía que iba a poner punto y final a más de dos siglos de elecciones ininterrumpidas.

Como no podía ser de otro modo, en las redes se han desecho en halagos con la noticia humorística.
En este artículo