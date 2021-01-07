"Este Tweet ya no está disponible porque incumplió las reglas de Twitter". Es el mensaje que este miércoles aparecía en lugar de los últimos tuits en la cuenta del presidente saliente de EEUU, Donald Trump, tras el asalto de sus seguidores al Capitolio. La red social ha anunciado a través de un tuit que ha eliminado esos mensajes y ha bloqueado la cuenta oficial de Trump durante 12 horas "como resultado de la situación violenta sin precedentes" y por "infracciones graves y repetidas de nuestra política de integridad cívica".

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

En un principio, Twitter había impedido hacer retuits, compartir o dar "me gusta" en dichos tuits, pero posteriormente decidió eliminarlos.

Entre los mensajes eliminados se encuentra el vídeo que Trump publicó tras el asalto en el que, si bien pedía a los manifestantes que regresaran a casa "en paz", insistía en el fraude electoral que viene denunciando sin pruebas desde el mismo día de las elecciones.

Facebook e Instagram

No es la única red social en tomar medidas ante las diatribas de Trump en las últimas horas. Facebook también ha impedido que Trump publique en su plataforma durante 24 horas. La propia compañía lo ha anunciado por Twitter: "Hemos evaluado dos infracciones de la política por parte de la página del presidente Trump que mantendrán durante 24 horas bloqueadas sus funciones, lo que significa que perderá la capacidad de publicar en la plataforma durante ese tiempo".

We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time. — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

Ello se produjo después de que la red eliminara un video que publicó a sus seguidores que participaron en el asalto. Trump también sufrirá un bloqueo de 24 horas en la red social Instagram, propiedad de Facebook.

Facebook y Youtube han eliminado el vídeo de Trump.

El vicepresidente de Integridad de Facebook, Guy Rosen, publicaba un tuit asegurando que se trata de una situación de emergencia y que consideran que ese mensaje "contribuye en lugar de disminuir el riesgo de que la violencia continúe".

This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) January 6, 2021

En los últimos meses las redes sociales han tomado cartas en el asunto ante las continuas declaraciones de Trump acerca de un supuesto fraude electoral. La misma noche electoral Twitter y Facebook ya advirtieron a sus usuarios cuando Trump se proclamó vencedor sin que el recuento hubiera acabado.