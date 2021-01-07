Una portada del 'Der Spiegel' acierta siete meses antes con lo ocurrido en el Capitolio

Una de las portadas del periódico alemán Der Spiegel está siendo muy comentada en las últimas horas ya que, como si de una profecía se tratara, ha acertado con lo que ha ocurrido este miércoles cuando una multitud de personas ha asaltado el Capitolio.
En la portada se puede ver a Donald Trump sentado en su despacho y sosteniendo una cerilla encendida, mientras de fondo se aprecia lo que parecen ser disturbios entre las llamas.
En la portada, correspondiente al mes de junio del 2020, se puede leer: "Diablo de fuego. Un presidente incendia su país".
La portada de junio del @derspiegel lo clavó. pic.twitter.com/5xy9IRmjry
— Pilar Velasco ???? (@Pevelasco) January 6, 2021
Algunos seguidores han compartido otras portadas del mismo diario en la misma línea.
Esta fue de Noviembre, dice ‘El Ocupante’ la pelea sucia por el control de la oficina del óvalo pic.twitter.com/9ov3l9De1x
— Ruben Gonzalez (@ruben_gzz_1) January 6, 2021
Desde que tomó posesión... Pero nada, algunos tenían que reirle las gracias y aquí estamos... pic.twitter.com/uYozXTP1FX
— Paco de la Torre Francia (@PacodelaTorreF) January 6, 2021
Esta última portada generó una fuerte polémica e, incluso, algunos medios alemanes la consideraron de mal gusto.
En su día esta portada pareció una exageración. En su día se quiso creer que el cargo moderaría al personaje. En su día el discurso del odio, las mentiras,se asumían como parte del "espectáculo" de la política contemporánea. En su día.... hasta que llegó el 6/01/21 pic.twitter.com/PklI90bS75
— Jaume Collboni (@jaumecollboni) January 7, 2021
