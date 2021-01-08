Diario Público
Asalto al Capitolio Pelosi dice que EEUU es "un Estado de derecho, no una monarquía con un rey" y los tuiteros españoles responden: "Pues aquí tenemos dos..."

Siguen las reacciones políticas en EEUU contra Donald Trump, tras el asalto de sus seguidores al Capitolio de EEUU. Una de las últimas, de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, ha llamado mucho la atención en España. En un discurso en el que Pelosi pedía la destitución inmediata de Trump, aseguró: "Somos un estado de derecho, no una monarquia con un rey".

Es uno de los argumentos del discurso de Pelosi sobre la importancia de respetar la Constitución de ese país. La demócrata ha instado al vicepresidente, Mike Pence, y al gabinete de Trump a invocar la 25ª enmienda de la Constitución para destituir a Trump.

Sus palabras sobre la monarquía y el rey han resonado en las redes sociales. Algunos la han criticado, otros la han aplaudido y, por supuesto, otros se lo han tomado a cahondeo:
