Siguen las reacciones políticas en EEUU contra Donald Trump, tras el asalto de sus seguidores al Capitolio de EEUU. Una de las últimas, de la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, ha llamado mucho la atención en España. En un discurso en el que Pelosi pedía la destitución inmediata de Trump, aseguró: "Somos un estado de derecho, no una monarquia con un rey".
:____) https://t.co/HQLwRp4jW7
— Incitatus (@LTGarlic) January 7, 2021
Es uno de los argumentos del discurso de Pelosi sobre la importancia de respetar la Constitución de ese país. La demócrata ha instado al vicepresidente, Mike Pence, y al gabinete de Trump a invocar la 25ª enmienda de la Constitución para destituir a Trump.
Sus palabras sobre la monarquía y el rey han resonado en las redes sociales. Algunos la han criticado, otros la han aplaudido y, por supuesto, otros se lo han tomado a cahondeo:
Cuando se entere de que aquí tenemos dos...
— nacholq (@nacholq1) January 7, 2021
????????le ha faltado decir "Borbones"????
— TLLOP ???? #FemXarxa - #Ho tornarem a Fer (@lloptp) January 7, 2021
Entonces, su socio más importante, Gran Bretaña, no es un estado de derecho? ????????????????
— Rob❤️???????? (@ROTHNOR_LAW) January 7, 2021
Malditas democracias criticando las costumbres ajenas.
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) January 7, 2021
No estoy orgulloso ni mucho menos d nuestro sistema democrático mientras tengamos rey, pero tampoco quiero una democracia en la q existe la pena d muerte
— jajaja (@pujudemi) January 7, 2021
Nancy Pelosi: "Somos un estado de derecho. No somos una monarquía, con un rey".
Se ríen de nosotros. pic.twitter.com/R4iXlkYVyS
— Rubén Hood (@RubenHood15M) January 8, 2021
Qué suerte que tienen, aquí tenemos un rey, que decía mucho lo de "la Justicia es igual para todos" pero menos para él...que ahora está por oriente.
— @jmpadillar #CuídateCuídanos (@jmpadillar) January 8, 2021
Aquí hay seis monarquias parlamentarias ... pic.twitter.com/C0J9scZRyk
— Germannn (@estephen6) January 7, 2021
¡¡¡Hala lo que ha dichoooooo!!!! https://t.co/tMF0rCXqNo
— Anabel Alonso Oficial ???????????????????????? (@AnabelAlonso_of) January 8, 2021
Cosas de ignorantes prepotentes. Noruega, Suecia, Reino Unido, Dinsmsrcs, España, ... ¿no son estados de derecho? https://t.co/cFmzcMIT4v
— F. M. (@ingenius6) January 7, 2021
Ehiii. Pelosi; que nosotros tenemos dos, y uno de ellos en la emigración
— Rfado (@RRfad) January 7, 2021
